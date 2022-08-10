All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7140.640__2-7L-141-1530-25
Toronto6050.54510½+25-5L-234-2126-29
Baltimore5852.52712½_7-3W-233-2125-31
Tampa Bay5852.52712½_5-5L-233-2125-31
Boston5457.486174-6L-326-2828-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland5752.523__6-4W-329-2228-30
Minnesota5752.523_½5-5L-231-2526-27
Chicago5654.50926-4W-125-2931-25
Kansas City4566.4051313½6-4L-126-3219-34
Detroit4368.3871515½2-8L-226-3117-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7140.640__5-5W-135-1736-23
Seattle6052.53611½+15-4W-130-2630-26
Texas4861.440223-7L-223-3125-30
Los Angeles4863.4322310½5-5W-224-3224-31
Oakland4170.3693017½3-7L-417-3724-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7339.652__8-2W-638-1835-21
Atlanta6546.586+45-5W-137-2228-24
Philadelphia6148.56010½+19-1W-631-2530-23
Miami4960.45022½112-8L-123-2826-32
Washington3776.32736½252-8L-117-4020-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6049.550__8-2L-135-2025-29
Milwaukee6050.545½½4-6W-229-2231-28
Chicago4565.40915½15½4-6W-124-3421-31
Cincinnati4466.40016½16½5-5L-324-3220-34
Pittsburgh4466.40016½16½4-6L-224-2920-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7633.697__9-1W-939-1537-18
San Diego6251.54916_5-5W-132-2430-27
San Francisco5456.49122½5-5L-129-2725-29
Arizona5059.45926105-5W-331-2819-31
Colorado4963.43828½12½3-7W-131-2718-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

