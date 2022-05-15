All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York249.727__7-3L-114-410-5
Tampa Bay2014.588_6-4L-110-810-6
Toronto1816.529_3-7W-110-68-10
Baltimore1420.41210½46-4L-29-75-13
Boston1320.394114-6W-24-99-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1915.559__4-6L-112-87-7
Chicago1616.500217-3W-19-97-7
Cleveland1616.500216-4W-17-59-11
Kansas City1120.3554-6L-16-95-11
Detroit1123.324873-7W-28-133-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2212.647__9-1L-19-413-8
Los Angeles2313.639__7-3W-112-711-6
Seattle1519.441733-7L-19-76-12
Oakland1521.417845-5L-15-1110-10
Texas1319.406845-5L-26-127-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2312.657__6-4W-110-613-6
Philadelphia1717.5006-4W-49-98-8
Atlanta1618.4715-5W-110-106-8
Miami1518.455733-7W-17-88-10
Washington1223.3431173-7W-15-147-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2113.618__5-5L-110-411-9
St. Louis1815.545_5-5W-19-89-7
Pittsburgh1419.42445-5W-18-106-9
Chicago1220.37583-7W-14-118-9
Cincinnati925.265126-4L-15-94-16

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2012.625__5-5L-410-510-7
San Diego2113.618__5-5L-110-711-6
San Francisco2013.606½_6-4L-111-79-6
Arizona1816.5293½7-3L-110-108-6
Colorado1716.51514-6W-112-65-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

