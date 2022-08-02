All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7034.673__6-4W-141-1329-21
Toronto5745.55912+38-2W-234-2123-24
Tampa Bay5448.52915_3-7L-132-2022-28
Baltimore5251.50517½6-4W-129-2023-31
Boston5252.5001834-6W-226-2726-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5448.529__5-5W-128-2226-26
Cleveland5349.520115-5W-226-1927-30
Chicago5151.500335-5L-123-2928-22
Kansas City4162.39813½13½5-5W-222-3019-32
Detroit4163.39414143-7L-325-2716-36

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6737.644__5-5L-133-1634-21
Seattle5549.52912_4-6L-227-2328-26
Texas4656.4512084-6L-121-2725-29
Los Angeles4359.42223114-6L-123-3020-29
Oakland3965.37528167-3L-217-3322-32

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6537.637__7-3W-731-1734-20
Atlanta6241.602+6½6-4W-336-2126-20
Philadelphia5547.53910_6-4W-526-2529-22
Miami4756.45618½3-7L-422-2725-29
Washington3569.33731214-6L-216-3919-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5745.559__7-3L-126-2031-25
St. Louis5448.529316-4W-129-2025-28
Chicago4160.40615½13½7-3L-220-3221-28
Cincinnati4161.40216146-4W-324-3217-29
Pittsburgh4062.39217152-8L-721-2919-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6933.676__7-3W-235-1534-18
San Diego5846.55812+26-4W-228-2230-24
San Francisco5152.49518½3-7L-129-2422-28
Colorado4658.44224103-7L-230-2716-31
Arizona4557.44124105-5L-427-2718-30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

