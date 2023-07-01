All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5728.671__6-4W-334-1023-18
Baltimore4833.5937+44-6L-425-1823-15
New York4537.54910½6-4L-125-1920-18
Toronto4539.53611½½6-4L-223-1722-22
Boston4242.50014½3-7W-221-2121-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4242.500__6-4W-223-1919-23
Cleveland3942.48156-4L-220-1919-23
Detroit3546.43294-6L-118-2117-25
Chicago3649.424104-6L-220-2016-29
Kansas City2359.2801821½4-6L-111-3112-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5033.602__5-5W-127-1623-17
Houston4538.5425_6-4L-122-1923-19
Los Angeles4440.5243-7L-322-1922-21
Seattle3842.47510½3-7L-322-2016-22
Oakland2362.27128234-6W-212-3111-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5527.671__9-1W-729-1526-12
Miami4836.5718+1½6-4L-225-1623-20
Philadelphia4438.537116-4W-122-1522-23
New York3746.44618½93-7W-119-1918-27
Washington3349.4022212½6-4L-113-2720-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4439.530__6-4L-122-2122-18
Milwaukee4439.530_26-4W-122-1822-21
Pittsburgh3943.4765-5L-122-2017-23
Chicago3842.4755-5W-121-2017-22
St. Louis3447.4209116-4W-116-2418-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4934.590__5-5W-124-2025-14
Los Angeles4635.5682+17-3W-224-1522-20
San Francisco4637.5543_5-5L-123-1923-18
San Diego3845.4581183-7W-120-2218-23
Colorado3351.39316½13½4-6W-120-2213-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 15, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 4-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 4-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Dubin 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 5-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5, 11 innings

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 16, Miami 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Colorado 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Kansas City 3

Arizona 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-6) at Atlanta (Strider 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-7), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-7), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Colorado (Seabold 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 10-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

