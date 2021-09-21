All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9358.616__5-5W-148-2845-30
Boston8665.5707_7-3W-547-2939-36
Toronto8466.560_7-3L-143-3141-35
New York8567.559_6-4W-244-3341-34
Baltimore48102.32044½362-8W-123-5125-51

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8566.563__4-6L-249-2736-39
Cleveland7476.49310½105-5W-137-3837-38
Detroit7478.48711½117-3W-441-3633-42
Kansas City6983.45416½165-5L-136-3933-44
Minnesota6585.43319½193-7L-234-4031-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8961.593__7-3W-247-2842-33
Oakland8268.547726-4L-140-3542-33
Seattle8169.540835-5W-242-3339-36
Los Angeles7278.48017123-7L-438-3834-40
Texas5596.36434½29½3-7L-333-4222-54

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7870.527__5-5W-237-3641-34
Philadelphia7674.50735-5L-242-3334-41
New York7377.48763-7W-144-3329-44
Miami6487.42415½175-5L-140-3724-50
Washington6289.41117½194-6W-135-4327-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9159.607__6-4L-242-3349-26
St. Louis8069.53710½_9-1W-942-3338-36
Cincinnati7874.513143-7L-140-3638-38
Chicago6783.4472413½3-7W-139-3628-47
Pittsburgh5794.37734½246-4W-134-4123-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9753.647__7-3L-149-2648-27
z-Los Angeles9654.6401_8-2W-252-2344-31
San Diego7673.51020½42-8L-344-3132-42
Colorado7079.47026½107-3L-145-2725-52
Arizona48102.3204932½3-7L-228-4420-58

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

