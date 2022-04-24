All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York106.625__7-3W-37-33-3
Toronto106.625__6-4L-14-26-4
Tampa Bay97.5631_5-5W-26-43-3
Boston79.438324-6L-23-44-5
Baltimore69.4005-5W-23-33-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota88.500__6-4W-45-43-4
Cleveland78.467½4-6L-33-34-5
Chicago69.4002-8L-74-22-7
Detroit69.4004-6L-24-82-1
Kansas City58.3853-7L-35-50-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle96.600__7-3W-26-23-4
Los Angeles87.5331½6-4L-23-55-2
Oakland88.50015-5L-23-35-5
Houston78.46723-7W-12-45-4
Texas59.35734-6W-31-54-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York115.688__7-3L-15-26-3
Miami78.46736-4W-24-33-5
Atlanta710.41244-6L-24-63-4
Philadelphia69.40043-7L-14-42-5
Washington612.33363-7L-53-83-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis95.643__6-4L-13-16-4
Milwaukee96.600½17-3W-15-24-4
Chicago78.46734-6W-14-53-3
Pittsburgh78.46735-5L-14-23-6
Cincinnati313.18871-9W-11-42-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles104.714__8-2L-16-14-3
San Francisco115.688__7-3W-34-27-3
Colorado105.667½_6-4W-26-44-1
San Diego106.6251½6-4W-16-34-3
Arizona69.40045-5W-13-53-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 12, Washington 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

