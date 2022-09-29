All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9659.619__9-1W-256-2240-37
Toronto8769.558+24-6L-244-3443-35
Tampa Bay8570.548114-6L-151-3034-40
Baltimore8075.516164-6L-244-3436-41
Boston7481.4772210½4-6W-239-3835-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8768.561__8-2W-141-3346-35
Chicago7679.490112-8L-835-4341-36
Minnesota7679.490114-6W-246-3430-45
Kansas City6392.4062421½6-4L-239-4224-50
Detroit6292.40324½227-3W-533-4529-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10254.654__7-3L-151-2451-30
Seattle8470.54517_4-6W-140-3344-37
Los Angeles6886.44233166-4W-235-4133-45
Texas6688.42935183-7L-132-4534-43
Oakland5698.36445284-6L-226-5130-47

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9858.628__7-3W-151-2747-31
z-Atlanta9759.6221+136-4L-152-2645-33
Philadelphia8371.53914_3-7L-447-3436-37
Miami6491.41333½19½5-5L-132-4632-45
Washington54101.34843½29½3-7W-125-5229-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9066.577__4-6L-151-2739-39
Milwaukee8372.535½5-5W-143-3140-41
Chicago6986.44520½14½7-3W-333-4436-42
Cincinnati6096.38530243-7L-331-4729-49
Pittsburgh5997.37831254-6W-332-4627-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10648.688__6-4L-154-2152-27
San Diego8668.55820+38-2W-341-3245-36
San Francisco7678.4943077-3W-240-3636-42
Arizona7284.46235124-6W-140-4132-43
Colorado6589.42241183-7L-341-4024-49

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

