All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay163.842__7-3W-210-06-3
Toronto117.6116-4W-14-27-5
Baltimore107.5885_6-4W-24-36-4
New York107.5885_6-4L-16-54-2
Boston99.5005-5W-16-53-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota107.588__5-5L-34-26-5
Cleveland109.526115-5W-12-48-5
Detroit710.412335-5L-14-43-6
Chicago712.368443-7L-13-64-6
Kansas City416.2001-9L-61-133-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas126.667__8-2W-46-36-3
Los Angeles98.52915-5W-23-36-5
Houston810.44445-5L-15-73-3
Seattle810.44445-5L-25-73-3
Oakland315.16791-9L-62-91-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta144.778__8-2W-84-310-1
New York117.6113_7-3L-14-27-5
Miami109.5267-3L-17-63-3
Philadelphia811.4215-5W-13-35-8
Washington512.2944-6L-12-83-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee135.722__7-3W-35-18-4
Chicago106.6252_7-3W-35-45-2
Pittsburgh117.6112_6-4W-23-38-4
St. Louis811.4215-5W-15-83-3
Cincinnati711.389643-7L-26-61-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona118.579__6-4L-15-26-6
Los Angeles99.50024-6W-16-53-4
San Diego811.42133-7L-34-84-3
San Francisco611.35343-7W-12-44-7
Colorado513.27862-8L-73-62-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 12, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-2) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Arizona 8, St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Atlanta 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you