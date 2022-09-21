All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8958.605__6-4W-251-2238-36
Toronto8464.568+2½6-4W-143-3241-32
Tampa Bay8266.5544-6L-249-2733-39
Baltimore7671.5171354-6L-241-3235-39
Boston7275.4901795-5W-237-3735-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland8167.547__8-2W-240-3241-35
Chicago7672.51456-4L-135-3841-34
Minnesota7375.49384-6L-243-3230-43
Kansas City5989.3992222½3-7W-135-4124-48
Detroit5791.3852424½4-6W-231-4526-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston9851.658__9-1W-350-2348-28
Seattle8166.55116_4-6L-139-3242-34
Los Angeles6583.43932½16½5-5W-134-4131-42
Texas6384.42934184-6L-330-4233-42
Oakland5494.36543½27½4-6W-124-4830-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9555.633__7-3W-650-2645-29
z-Atlanta9355.6281+12½6-4W-552-2541-30
Philadelphia8067.54413½_5-5L-544-3236-35
Miami6188.40933½204-6L-130-4431-44
Washington5197.3454329½2-8L-324-5027-47

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8762.584__6-4L-251-2736-35
Milwaukee7870.5275-5L-341-3037-40
Chicago6385.42623½17½5-5W-131-4432-41
Cincinnati5890.39228½22½2-8L-129-4429-46
Pittsburgh5593.37231½25½4-6L-528-4327-50

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10345.696__8-2L-151-1952-26
San Diego8266.55421+1½6-4W-439-3143-35
San Francisco7177.480326-4W-239-3632-41
Arizona6980.46334½123-7W-139-3930-41
Colorado6484.4323916½5-5L-240-3624-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

