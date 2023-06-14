All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|48
|22
|.686
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|31-7
|17-15
|Baltimore
|42
|24
|.636
|4
|+4½
|7-3
|W-5
|21-12
|21-12
|New York
|39
|29
|.574
|8
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-17
|18-12
|Toronto
|37
|31
|.544
|10
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-13
|18-18
|Boston
|33
|35
|.485
|14
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|17-18
|16-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|35
|33
|.515
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|20-14
|15-19
|Cleveland
|31
|35
|.470
|3
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|16-17
|15-18
|Chicago
|29
|39
|.426
|6
|9½
|6-4
|L-3
|17-17
|12-22
|Detroit
|27
|38
|.415
|6½
|10
|1-9
|L-1
|15-17
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|49
|.269
|16½
|20
|1-9
|L-8
|9-25
|9-24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|21-11
|20-14
|Houston
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-14
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|1
|8-2
|W-3
|20-14
|18-17
|Seattle
|33
|33
|.500
|8
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|19-15
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|50
|.275
|23½
|20
|7-3
|W-7
|9-24
|10-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|41
|26
|.612
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|20-15
|21-11
|Miami
|37
|31
|.544
|4½
|+1
|7-3
|L-2
|21-13
|16-18
|Philadelphia
|33
|34
|.493
|8
|2½
|8-2
|W-1
|19-11
|14-23
|New York
|31
|36
|.463
|10
|4½
|1-9
|L-2
|15-13
|16-23
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|14
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-21
|14-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-16
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|34
|34
|.500
|1½
|2
|3-7
|L-6
|18-16
|16-18
|Cincinnati
|33
|35
|.485
|2½
|3
|7-3
|W-4
|17-18
|16-17
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|5½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|27
|42
|.391
|9
|9½
|2-8
|L-5
|13-21
|14-21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|41
|26
|.612
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-15
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|38
|29
|.567
|3
|+2½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-10
|17-19
|San Francisco
|36
|32
|.529
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|18-17
|18-15
|San Diego
|32
|34
|.485
|8½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|16-18
|16-16
|Colorado
|29
|40
|.420
|13
|7½
|4-6
|W-3
|16-19
|13-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta at Detroit, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Baltimore (Wells 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-5) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 15, Arizona 3
Seattle 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game
Atlanta at Detroit, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Arizona (Nelson 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-5) at Houston (Javier 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
