All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York248.750__8-2W-514-410-4
Tampa Bay2014.5885_6-4L-110-810-6
Toronto1816.5297_3-7W-110-68-10
Baltimore1420.4121146-4L-29-75-13
Boston1220.3751253-7W-14-98-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1914.576__5-5W-112-77-7
Chicago1516.48437-3L-28-97-7
Cleveland1516.48436-4L-27-58-11
Kansas City1119.36754-6W-16-95-10
Detroit1123.32473-7W-28-133-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2211.667__10-0W-119-413-7
Los Angeles2213.6291_7-3L-112-710-6
Seattle1518.45573-7W-19-76-11
Oakland1520.42985-5W-15-1010-10
Texas1318.41986-4L-16-117-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2212.647__6-4L-19-613-6
Philadelphia1617.48525-5W-39-97-8
Atlanta1618.47165-5W-110-106-8
Miami1518.45533-7W-17-88-10
Washington1123.324113-7L-24-147-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2113.618__5-5L-110-411-9
St. Louis1815.545_5-5W-19-89-7
Pittsburgh1419.42445-5W-18-106-9
Chicago1120.35563-7L-14-117-9
Cincinnati925.265126-4L-15-94-16

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2011.645__6-4L-310-410-7
San Diego2113.618½_5-5L-110-711-6
San Francisco2013.6061_6-4L-111-79-6
Arizona1815.5453_8-2W-110-98-6
Colorado1616.5003-7L-511-65-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you