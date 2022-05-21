All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2910.744__8-2W-115-414-6
Tampa Bay2416.600_6-4W-113-911-7
Toronto2218.550_5-5W-214-78-11
Boston1822.45011½47-3W-49-109-12
Baltimore1625.390143-7L-111-115-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2416.600__6-4W-313-811-8
Chicago1920.4874-6L-19-1010-10
Cleveland1719.472535-5W-18-79-12
Kansas City1425.3594-6L-38-146-11
Detroit1326.33310½4-6L-39-134-13

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2615.634__6-4W-111-515-10
Los Angeles2417.5852_4-6L-412-812-9
Texas1821.46276-4L-110-128-9
Oakland1724.41595-5W-16-1411-10
Seattle1724.41593-7L-39-78-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2714.659__6-4W-313-814-6
Atlanta1921.47535-5W-210-119-10
Philadelphia1822.45045-5L-310-138-9
Miami1722.43694-6L-39-128-10
Washington1328.317143-7L-25-158-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2614.650__7-3W-314-512-9
St. Louis2218.5504_5-5W-210-812-10
Pittsburgh1623.4104-6L-29-127-11
Chicago1524.38510½5-5L-46-159-9
Cincinnati1128.28214½10½5-5L-25-96-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2712.692__7-3W-715-512-7
San Diego2614.650_7-3W-310-716-7
San Francisco2217.5645_5-5L-311-911-8
Arizona2121.50024-6W-310-1111-10
Colorado1820.47432-8L-113-105-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

