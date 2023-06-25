All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5327.663__5-5L-133-1020-17
Baltimore4629.613+5½5-5W-123-1423-15
New York4235.5454-6W-124-1918-16
Toronto4236.53810_5-5W-120-1422-22
Boston4038.5131227-3L-121-1819-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3939.500__4-6L-123-1916-20
Cleveland3739.487146-4W-120-1817-21
Detroit3342.4406-4W-118-2015-22
Chicago3345.423694-6W-119-2014-25
Kansas City2255.28616½19½4-6W-110-2812-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4729.618__6-4L-124-1323-16
Los Angeles4236.5386_5-5W-120-1622-20
Houston4136.532½3-7L-222-1919-17
Seattle3738.4935-5L-121-1716-21
Oakland2059.25328½22½1-9L-19-2911-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4927.645__9-1W-124-1525-12
Miami4434.5646_7-3W-124-1620-18
Philadelphia3937.5131047-3L-120-1419-23
New York3541.4611484-6W-117-1518-26
Washington2947.38220143-7W-113-2716-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4136.532__9-1L-121-1920-17
Milwaukee3937.51345-5L-122-1817-19
Chicago3738.49339-1W-420-1717-21
Pittsburgh3541.46181-9L-118-1917-22
St. Louis3145.408124-6L-213-2218-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4632.590__5-5L-223-1823-14
San Francisco4433.5719-1W-223-1821-15
Los Angeles4333.5662_6-4W-424-1419-19
San Diego3740.4814-6L-120-2117-19
Colorado3049.38016½14½1-9L-117-2013-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Texas (Heaney 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, Arizona 6

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 7

Washington 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 25, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Atlanta (Strider 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

