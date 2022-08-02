All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7034.673__6-4W-141-1329-21
Toronto5745.55912+38-2W-234-2123-24
Tampa Bay5448.52915_3-7L-132-2022-28
Baltimore5251.50517½6-4W-129-2023-31
Boston5252.5001834-6W-226-2726-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5448.529__5-5W-128-2226-26
Cleveland5349.520115-5W-226-1927-30
Chicago5151.500335-5L-123-2928-22
Kansas City4162.39813½13½5-5W-222-3019-32
Detroit4163.39414143-7L-325-2716-36

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6737.644__5-5L-133-1634-21
Seattle5549.52912_4-6L-227-2328-26
Texas4656.4512084-6L-121-2725-29
Los Angeles4359.42223114-6L-123-3020-29
Oakland3965.37528167-3L-217-3322-32

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6537.637__7-3W-731-1734-20
Atlanta6241.602+6½6-4W-336-2126-20
Philadelphia5547.53910_6-4W-526-2529-22
Miami4757.4521993-7L-522-2825-29
Washington3569.33731214-6L-216-3919-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5745.559__7-3L-126-2031-25
St. Louis5448.529316-4W-129-2025-28
Cincinnati4261.40815½13½7-3W-424-3218-29
Chicago4160.40615½13½7-3L-220-3221-28
Pittsburgh4062.39217152-8L-721-2919-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6933.676__7-3W-235-1534-18
San Diego5946.56211½+2½6-4W-329-2230-24
San Francisco5152.49518½3-7L-129-2422-28
Arizona4557.44124105-5L-427-2718-30
Colorado4659.43824½10½3-7L-330-2716-32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

