All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|34
|.673
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|41-13
|29-21
|Toronto
|57
|45
|.559
|12
|+3
|8-2
|W-2
|34-21
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|.529
|15
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|32-20
|22-28
|Baltimore
|52
|51
|.505
|17½
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|23-31
|Boston
|52
|52
|.500
|18
|3
|4-6
|W-2
|26-27
|26-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-22
|26-26
|Cleveland
|53
|49
|.520
|1
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|26-19
|27-30
|Chicago
|51
|51
|.500
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|23-29
|28-22
|Kansas City
|41
|62
|.398
|13½
|13½
|5-5
|W-2
|22-30
|19-32
|Detroit
|41
|63
|.394
|14
|14
|3-7
|L-3
|25-27
|16-36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|67
|37
|.644
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-16
|34-21
|Seattle
|55
|49
|.529
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|27-23
|28-26
|Texas
|46
|56
|.451
|20
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|21-27
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|43
|59
|.422
|23
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|23-30
|20-29
|Oakland
|39
|65
|.375
|28
|16
|7-3
|L-2
|17-33
|22-32
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|65
|37
|.637
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|31-17
|34-20
|Atlanta
|62
|41
|.602
|3½
|+6½
|6-4
|W-3
|36-21
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|55
|47
|.539
|10
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|26-25
|29-22
|Miami
|47
|57
|.452
|19
|9
|3-7
|L-5
|22-28
|25-29
|Washington
|35
|69
|.337
|31
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|16-39
|19-30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|45
|.559
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|26-20
|31-25
|St. Louis
|54
|48
|.529
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|25-28
|Cincinnati
|42
|61
|.408
|15½
|13½
|7-3
|W-4
|24-32
|18-29
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|15½
|13½
|7-3
|L-2
|20-32
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|40
|62
|.392
|17
|15
|2-8
|L-7
|21-29
|19-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|69
|33
|.676
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|35-15
|34-18
|San Diego
|59
|46
|.562
|11½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-3
|29-22
|30-24
|San Francisco
|51
|52
|.495
|18½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|29-24
|22-28
|Arizona
|45
|57
|.441
|24
|10
|5-5
|L-4
|27-27
|18-30
|Colorado
|46
|59
|.438
|24½
|10½
|3-7
|L-3
|30-27
|16-32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2
Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 3, Houston 2
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
