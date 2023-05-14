All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3111.738__5-5W-119-312-8
Baltimore2614.6504+46-4L-113-613-8
Toronto2416.6006+26-4W-312-312-13
Boston2218.5508_6-4L-213-99-9
New York2319.5488_6-4L-116-107-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2218.550__5-5W-113-89-10
Cleveland1921.475335-5W-29-1210-9
Detroit1821.4626-4W-19-99-12
Chicago1427.3414-6W-17-117-16
Kansas City1229.29310½10½4-6L-26-176-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2415.615__6-4W-112-612-9
Houston2019.51344-6L-18-1112-8
Los Angeles2120.51244-6L-210-911-11
Seattle2020.50026-4L-110-1210-8
Oakland932.2201613½3-7L-14-175-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2515.625__5-5L-410-915-6
Philadelphia2019.513_5-5W-511-79-12
Miami2021.48814-6W-111-119-10
New York1921.47563-7L-17-812-13
Washington1722.43636-4W-17-1310-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2217.564__4-6W-212-810-9
Pittsburgh2219.5371+12-8W-110-912-10
Chicago1920.487314-6L-111-118-9
Cincinnati1822.4505-5L-112-96-13
St. Louis1525.3755-5W-26-139-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2515.625__8-2W-414-611-9
Arizona2218.5503+1½6-4W-213-109-8
San Diego1921.47563-7L-410-119-10
San Francisco1722.43635-5L-210-107-12
Colorado1624.40096-4L-27-119-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 0

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

