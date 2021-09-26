All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Tampa Bay9759.622__7-3W-452-2945-30
Boston8867.568_7-3L-249-3139-36
New York8867.568_7-3W-545-3343-34
Toronto8769.558105-5W-243-3144-38
Baltimore50106.3214738½3-7L-125-5325-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago8868.564__5-5W-149-2739-41
Cleveland7679.49011½125-5L-139-4137-38
Detroit7580.48412½136-4L-142-3833-42
Kansas City7184.45816½175-5W-136-3935-45
Minnesota6987.4421919½5-5L-236-4233-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9164.587__6-4L-347-2844-36
Seattle8570.548637-3L-142-3343-37
Oakland8471.542746-4W-242-3842-33
Los Angeles7481.47717143-7W-140-4134-40
Texas5799.36534½31½3-7W-133-4224-57

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8272.532__6-4W-237-3745-35
Philadelphia8175.519267-3L-147-3434-41
New York7382.47113½1-9L-544-3329-49
Miami6491.41318½22½3-7L-540-3824-53
Washington6492.41019234-6L-335-4329-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Milwaukee9462.603__5-5W-345-3649-26
St. Louis8769.5587_10-0W-1642-3345-36
Cincinnati8175.5191366-4W-343-3738-38
Chicago6789.42927201-9L-639-4228-47
Pittsburgh5897.37435½28½4-6W-134-4124-56

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco10154.652__6-4W-249-2652-28
z-Los Angeles9956.6392_7-3L-152-2347-33
San Diego7877.503233-7L-245-3533-42
Colorado7183.46129½155-5L-346-3125-52
Arizona50105.3235136½3-7W-130-4720-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7, Washington 6

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

