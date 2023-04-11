All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay1001.000__10-0W-107-03-0
New York64.6004_6-4L-14-22-2
Toronto64.6004_6-4W-10-06-4
Baltimore55.500515-5W-12-23-3
Boston55.500515-5L-12-43-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland74.636__7-3W-22-25-2
Minnesota64.600½_6-4L-22-24-2
Chicago56.45524-6W-11-24-4
Kansas City38.27343-7L-21-62-2
Detroit27.22242-7L-40-32-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas64.600__6-4W-25-21-2
Los Angeles54.556½½5-4L-11-24-2
Houston56.4555-5W-23-42-2
Seattle47.3643-7L-22-52-2
Oakland28.200442-8L-52-40-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta74.636__6-4W-12-35-1
New York65.5451_5-5W-13-13-4
Philadelphia46.4004-6W-13-11-5
Miami47.364324-6L-13-41-3
Washington37.3003-7L-11-52-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee73.700__7-3L-15-12-2
Pittsburgh64.60016-4L-12-24-2
Chicago54.556_5-4W-14-31-1
Cincinnati45.44414-5L-13-21-3
St. Louis37.30043-7L-22-41-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona74.636__7-3W-44-13-3
San Diego65.5451_6-4L-13-33-2
Los Angeles55.500½5-5L-34-21-3
Colorado56.455214-6W-23-22-4
San Francisco45.444214-5W-11-23-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 10, Atlanta 2

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 15, Miami 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Colorado 7, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

