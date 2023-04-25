All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay204.833__7-3L-114-16-3
Baltimore158.652+2½8-2L-18-47-4
Toronto159.6255+26-4W-36-29-7
New York1311.5427_5-5L-39-74-4
Boston1312.520½6-4W-17-66-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1410.583__4-6W-37-47-6
Cleveland1113.458323-7L-23-88-5
Detroit913.409436-4W-24-45-9
Chicago717.292762-8L-63-64-11
Kansas City518.2171-9L-21-124-6

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas149.609__6-4L-28-46-5
Houston1311.542_7-3W-16-77-4
Los Angeles1112.47834-6L-15-56-7
Seattle1112.47836-4W-17-94-3
Oakland518.21792-8W-12-103-8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta168.667__6-4W-26-610-2
New York1410.5832_6-4L-34-310-7
Miami1212.500425-5L-37-65-6
Philadelphia1113.458536-4L-16-55-8
Washington814.364754-6W-12-96-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh168.667__8-2L-17-49-4
Milwaukee159.6251+15-5L-36-59-4
Chicago139.5912_6-4W-17-76-2
St. Louis914.3914-6L-15-84-6
Cincinnati915.375753-7W-28-61-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1311.542__5-5W-17-56-6
Los Angeles1311.542_16-4W-36-67-5
San Diego1213.4805-5L-15-87-5
San Francisco913.409344-6W-35-64-7
Colorado817.3203-7W-23-75-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

