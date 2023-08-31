All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8350.624__7-3L-142-2641-24
Tampa Bay8252.612+6½8-2W-445-2337-29
Toronto7361.54510½5-5W-135-3038-31
Boston6965.51514½3-7L-436-3333-32
New York6569.48518½10½5-5L-136-3329-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6965.515__5-5L-240-2929-36
Cleveland6470.478511½5-5W-233-3331-37
Detroit6074.448915½3-7W-129-4031-34
Chicago5381.3961622½4-6W-128-3725-44
Kansas City4194.30428½351-9L-623-4318-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7657.571__8-2W-139-2937-28
Houston7758.570_+17-3W-535-3142-27
Texas7558.5641_3-7L-142-2433-34
Los Angeles6470.47812½11½3-7W-132-3332-37
Oakland3995.29137½36½5-5L-120-4519-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8745.659__7-3W-344-2243-23
Philadelphia7459.55613½+57-3L-141-2633-33
Miami6667.49621½32-8L-238-3128-36
Washington6272.463266-4L-129-3633-36
New York6173.455273-7W-133-3228-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7459.556__8-2L-238-2736-32
Chicago7162.5343+27-3W-237-3134-31
Cincinnati6966.511615-5W-131-3438-32
Pittsburgh6173.45513½6-4W-332-3629-37
St. Louis5876.43316½11½4-6W-230-3828-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8349.629__8-2W-446-2137-28
San Francisco6964.51914½_5-5L-138-3131-33
Arizona6965.51515½6-4L-335-3234-33
San Diego6272.463223-7L-235-3327-39
Colorado4984.36834½201-9L-328-3621-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

