All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-26
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|+6½
|8-2
|W-4
|45-23
|37-29
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|36-33
|33-32
|New York
|65
|69
|.485
|18½
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|29-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|40-29
|29-36
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|33-33
|31-37
|Detroit
|60
|74
|.448
|9
|15½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-40
|31-34
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|25-44
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|.304
|28½
|35
|1-9
|L-6
|23-43
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-29
|37-28
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|+1
|7-3
|W-5
|35-31
|42-27
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|42-24
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-33
|32-37
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
|36½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-45
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|87
|45
|.659
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|44-22
|43-23
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|13½
|+5
|7-3
|L-1
|41-26
|33-33
|Miami
|66
|67
|.496
|21½
|3
|2-8
|L-2
|38-31
|28-36
|Washington
|62
|72
|.463
|26
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-36
|33-36
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|33-32
|28-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|38-27
|36-32
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|+2
|7-3
|W-2
|37-31
|34-31
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|31-34
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|8½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-36
|29-37
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-38
|28-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|83
|49
|.629
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|46-21
|37-28
|San Francisco
|69
|64
|.519
|14½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|38-31
|31-33
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|15
|½
|6-4
|L-3
|35-32
|34-33
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|22
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-33
|27-39
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34½
|20
|1-9
|L-3
|28-36
|21-48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Houston 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Thursday's Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1
Atlanta 7, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
Thursday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
