All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6633.667__4-6L-237-1229-21
Toronto5444.55111½+1½8-2L-131-2023-24
Tampa Bay5346.53513_4-6L-131-1822-28
Baltimore5049.5051635-5W-129-2021-29
Boston4950.4951742-8L-224-2525-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5246.531__4-6L-227-2225-24
Cleveland5047.51527-3W-225-1925-28
Chicago4949.50036-4L-121-2728-22
Detroit4059.40412½133-7W-125-2715-32
Kansas City3959.3981313½4-6L-222-3017-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6435.646__6-4L-330-1434-21
Seattle5445.54510+17-3W-327-2327-22
Texas4354.4432092-8L-321-2622-28
Los Angeles4256.42921½10½4-6W-222-2720-29
Oakland3863.37627167-3W-317-3321-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6137.622__7-3W-331-1730-20
Atlanta5941.5903+6½6-4L-133-2126-20
Philadelphia5147.52010½5-5W-126-2525-22
Miami4752.47514½54-6W-122-2325-29
Washington3466.3402818½4-6L-115-3619-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5544.556__6-4W-226-2029-24
St. Louis5247.5253_5-5W-129-2023-27
Chicago4057.41214116-4W-620-3220-25
Pittsburgh4058.40814½11½2-8L-321-2519-33
Cincinnati3860.38816½13½5-5L-122-3116-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6532.670__8-2W-135-1530-17
San Diego5545.55011½+2½5-5L-125-2130-24
San Francisco4850.49017½3-7L-726-2222-28
Arizona4553.45920½6-4W-327-2718-26
Colorado4554.4552175-5W-129-2416-30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you