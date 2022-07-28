All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|66
|33
|.667
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|37-12
|29-21
|Toronto
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|+1½
|8-2
|L-1
|31-20
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|53
|46
|.535
|13
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|31-18
|22-28
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|.505
|16
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|29-20
|21-29
|Boston
|49
|50
|.495
|17
|4
|2-8
|L-2
|24-25
|25-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|.531
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|27-22
|25-24
|Cleveland
|50
|47
|.515
|1½
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|25-19
|25-28
|Chicago
|49
|49
|.500
|3
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-27
|28-22
|Detroit
|40
|59
|.404
|12½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|25-27
|15-32
|Kansas City
|39
|59
|.398
|13
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-30
|17-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|30-14
|34-21
|Seattle
|54
|45
|.545
|10
|+1
|7-3
|W-3
|27-23
|27-22
|Texas
|43
|54
|.443
|20
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|21-26
|22-28
|Los Angeles
|42
|56
|.429
|21½
|10½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-27
|20-29
|Oakland
|38
|63
|.376
|27
|16
|7-3
|W-3
|17-33
|21-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|61
|37
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|31-17
|30-20
|Atlanta
|59
|41
|.590
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|33-21
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|51
|47
|.520
|10
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-25
|25-22
|Miami
|47
|52
|.475
|14½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|22-23
|25-29
|Washington
|34
|66
|.340
|28
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-36
|19-30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|44
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-20
|29-24
|St. Louis
|52
|47
|.525
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|29-20
|23-27
|Chicago
|40
|57
|.412
|14
|11
|6-4
|W-6
|20-32
|20-25
|Pittsburgh
|40
|58
|.408
|14½
|11½
|2-8
|L-3
|21-25
|19-33
|Cincinnati
|38
|60
|.388
|16½
|13½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-31
|16-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|65
|32
|.670
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|35-15
|30-17
|San Diego
|55
|45
|.550
|11½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-21
|30-24
|San Francisco
|48
|50
|.490
|17½
|3½
|3-7
|L-7
|26-22
|22-28
|Arizona
|45
|53
|.459
|20½
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|27-27
|18-26
|Colorado
|45
|54
|.455
|21
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|29-24
|16-30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Boston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday's Games
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
