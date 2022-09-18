All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8758.600__6-4L-250-2237-36
Toronto8364.5655+1½6-4L-143-3240-32
Tampa Bay8264.562+14-6W-249-2533-39
Baltimore7669.524115-5W-141-3035-39
Boston7075.4831710½3-7L-136-3734-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7967.541__8-2L-139-3240-35
Chicago7671.5177-3W-235-3741-34
Minnesota7373.500684-6W-143-3230-41
Kansas City5888.39721233-7W-134-4124-47
Detroit5591.37724264-6L-231-4524-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Houston9551.651__8-2L-149-2346-28
Seattle8064.55614_4-6L-239-3241-32
Los Angeles6382.43431½17½4-6W-233-4030-42
Texas6383.43232184-6L-230-4133-42
Oakland5393.36342283-7W-123-4830-45

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York9255.626__6-4W-349-2643-29
Atlanta9155.623½+116-4W-350-2541-30
Philadelphia8066.54811½_5-5L-444-3136-35
Miami6087.4083220½3-7W-129-4331-44
Washington5195.34940½293-7L-124-5027-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8760.592__6-4W-351-2636-34
Milwaukee7867.53887-3W-241-2737-40
Chicago6283.4282417½5-5L-131-4331-40
Cincinnati5789.39029½231-9L-329-4328-46
Pittsburgh5591.37731½255-5L-328-4327-48

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10044.694__8-2W-249-1851-26
San Diego8066.54821_6-4W-238-3142-35
San Francisco6976.47631½10½4-6L-239-3530-41
Arizona6877.46932½11½3-7L-239-3829-39
Colorado6382.43437½16½6-4W-140-3423-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

