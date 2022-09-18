North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 59F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 59F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.