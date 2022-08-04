All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7036.660__5-5L-241-1529-21
Toronto5846.55811+37-3L-134-2124-25
Tampa Bay5549.52914_3-7W-133-2122-28
Baltimore5451.51415½7-3W-329-2025-31
Boston5353.5001735-5L-126-2727-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5549.529__5-5W-129-2326-26
Cleveland5450.519116-4W-127-2027-30
Chicago5351.510227-3W-225-2928-22
Detroit4264.39614144-6L-125-2717-37
Kansas City4164.39014½14½3-7L-222-3019-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6838.642__4-6W-134-1734-21
Seattle5749.53811+16-4W-227-2330-26
Texas4658.4422193-7L-321-2925-29
Los Angeles4460.42323115-5L-124-3120-29
Oakland4066.37728166-4W-117-3323-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6638.635__8-2W-131-1735-21
Atlanta6342.600+6½6-4L-137-2226-20
Philadelphia5648.53810_7-3W-126-2530-23
Miami4857.45718½3-7W-123-2825-29
Washington3670.34031215-5L-117-4019-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5748.543__5-5L-426-2031-28
St. Louis5648.538½_6-4W-331-2025-28
Pittsburgh4362.4101413½3-7W-324-2919-33
Cincinnati4262.40414½146-4L-124-3218-30
Chicago4162.3981514½5-5L-420-3221-30

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7133.683__7-3W-435-1536-18
San Diego6146.57011½+3½7-3W-531-2230-24
San Francisco5154.48620½3-7L-329-2622-28
Arizona4658.44225104-6L-127-2719-31
Colorado4661.43026½11½2-8L-530-2716-34

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

Miami 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 9, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

