All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|42-26
|44-25
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|.601
|3½
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|45-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|10½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|41-32
|Boston
|72
|66
|.522
|14½
|4½
|4-6
|W-3
|36-33
|36-33
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|17½
|7½
|7-3
|W-4
|37-33
|32-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|.525
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|33-37
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|.475
|7
|11
|5-5
|L-3
|35-36
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|75
|.457
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-40
|34-35
|Chicago
|53
|86
|.381
|20
|24
|3-7
|L-5
|28-40
|25-46
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|.314
|29½
|33½
|3-7
|W-2
|26-45
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|35-34
|43-27
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|½
|+½
|5-5
|L-3
|39-29
|38-32
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|43-27
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|74
|.464
|13½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|32-34
|32-40
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35½
|34½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-46
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|47
|.657
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|44-23
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|76
|61
|.555
|14
|+5
|7-3
|W-2
|41-26
|35-35
|Miami
|71
|67
|.514
|19½
|½
|6-4
|W-5
|39-31
|32-36
|New York
|64
|74
|.464
|26½
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-33
|29-41
|Washington
|62
|77
|.446
|29
|10
|2-8
|L-6
|29-41
|33-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|77
|61
|.558
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|40-28
|37-33
|Chicago
|74
|64
|.536
|3
|+2½
|7-3
|W-2
|38-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|68
|.518
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|35-36
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|64
|75
|.460
|13½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|33-37
|31-38
|St. Louis
|60
|78
|.435
|17
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|31-40
|29-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|53
|.613
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-24
|37-29
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|13½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-34
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|68
|.507
|14½
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|38-31
|32-37
|San Diego
|65
|74
|.468
|20
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|38-35
|27-39
|Colorado
|50
|87
|.365
|34
|21
|2-8
|L-2
|29-38
|21-49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
Tuesday's Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
