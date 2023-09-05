All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8651.628__7-3W-342-2644-25
Tampa Bay8355.601+6½6-4L-145-2438-31
Toronto7662.55110½½6-4W-235-3041-32
Boston7266.52214½4-6W-336-3336-33
New York6969.50017½7-3W-437-3332-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7366.525__6-4W-240-2933-37
Cleveland6673.4757115-5L-335-3631-37
Detroit6375.45713½4-6L-129-4034-35
Chicago5386.38120243-7L-528-4025-46
Kansas City4496.31429½33½3-7W-226-4518-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7861.561__6-4W-135-3443-27
Seattle7761.558½5-5L-339-2938-32
Texas7661.5551_4-6L-143-2733-34
Los Angeles6474.46413½12½3-7L-432-3432-40
Oakland4296.30435½34½5-5L-123-4619-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta9047.657__7-3L-244-2346-24
Philadelphia7661.55514+57-3W-241-2635-35
Miami7167.51419½½6-4W-539-3132-36
New York6474.46426½5-5W-235-3329-41
Washington6277.44629102-8L-629-4133-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7761.558__6-4W-140-2837-33
Chicago7464.5363+2½7-3W-238-3136-33
Cincinnati7368.518_5-5W-235-3638-32
Pittsburgh6475.46013½86-4L-133-3731-38
St. Louis6078.4351711½4-6W-231-4029-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8453.613__5-5L-147-2437-29
Arizona7167.51413½½4-6W-137-3434-33
San Francisco7068.50714½4-6L-438-3132-37
San Diego6574.4682074-6L-138-3527-39
Colorado5087.36534212-8L-229-3821-49

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

