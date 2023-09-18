All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Baltimore9456.627__5-5W-345-3049-26
z-Tampa Bay9259.609+9½7-3L-250-2542-34
Toronto8367.55311+16-4W-341-3442-33
New York7674.5071866-4L-139-3637-38
Boston7576.49719½3-7W-138-3837-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7972.523__5-5L-143-3236-40
Cleveland7279.477710½5-5L-139-3633-43
Detroit7079.470811½7-3W-432-4338-36
Chicago5893.3842124½3-7W-130-4528-48
Kansas City49102.3253033½5-5W-129-4720-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8467.556__4-6L-138-3846-29
Texas8268.547_6-4L-445-3137-37
Seattle8168.5442½3-7L-341-3340-35
Los Angeles6882.45315½144-6L-535-4033-42
Oakland46103.3093735½4-6L-424-5022-53

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Atlanta9654.640__4-6L-447-2649-28
Philadelphia8268.54714+45-5W-143-3139-37
Miami7873.51718½½5-5L-143-3335-40
New York7080.4672686-4W-239-3631-44
Washington6685.43730½12½3-7L-131-4435-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8466.560__6-4L-245-3039-36
Cincinnati7973.5206_6-4W-137-3942-34
Chicago7872.5206_2-8L-541-3437-38
Pittsburgh7080.4671485-5W-138-4032-40
St. Louis6783.44717116-4W-233-4234-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles9157.615__7-3W-348-2643-31
Arizona7972.52313½6-4W-341-3538-37
San Francisco7674.5071626-4W-143-3233-42
San Diego7278.4802066-4W-439-3633-42
Colorado5693.37635½21½5-5L-134-4022-53

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Houston 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Boston 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (Cruz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Megill 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

