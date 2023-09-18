All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|94
|56
|.627
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|45-30
|49-26
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|2½
|+9½
|7-3
|L-2
|50-25
|42-34
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|11
|+1
|6-4
|W-3
|41-34
|42-33
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|18
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|37-38
|Boston
|75
|76
|.497
|19½
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|38-38
|37-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|79
|72
|.523
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|36-40
|Cleveland
|72
|79
|.477
|7
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|33-43
|Detroit
|70
|79
|.470
|8
|11½
|7-3
|W-4
|32-43
|38-36
|Chicago
|58
|93
|.384
|21
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-45
|28-48
|Kansas City
|49
|102
|.325
|30
|33½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-47
|20-55
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|38-38
|46-29
|Texas
|82
|68
|.547
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|45-31
|37-37
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|2
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|41-33
|40-35
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|15½
|14
|4-6
|L-5
|35-40
|33-42
|Oakland
|46
|103
|.309
|37
|35½
|4-6
|L-4
|24-50
|22-53
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|54
|.640
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|47-26
|49-28
|Philadelphia
|82
|68
|.547
|14
|+4
|5-5
|W-1
|43-31
|39-37
|Miami
|78
|73
|.517
|18½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|43-33
|35-40
|New York
|70
|80
|.467
|26
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|39-36
|31-44
|Washington
|66
|85
|.437
|30½
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-44
|35-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|45-30
|39-36
|Cincinnati
|79
|73
|.520
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-39
|42-34
|Chicago
|78
|72
|.520
|6
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|41-34
|37-38
|Pittsburgh
|70
|80
|.467
|14
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|38-40
|32-40
|St. Louis
|67
|83
|.447
|17
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|33-42
|34-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|48-26
|43-31
|Arizona
|79
|72
|.523
|13½
|+½
|6-4
|W-3
|41-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|76
|74
|.507
|16
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|43-32
|33-42
|San Diego
|72
|78
|.480
|20
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|39-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|56
|93
|.376
|35½
|21½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-40
|22-53
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Monday's Games
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Boston 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (Cruz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Megill 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
