All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|16
|.709
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|26-6
|13-10
|Baltimore
|34
|19
|.642
|4
|+3
|6-4
|W-1
|16-10
|18-9
|New York
|32
|23
|.582
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|19-13
|13-10
|Boston
|28
|25
|.528
|10
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|15-11
|13-14
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|10½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|13-9
|15-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|16-12
|11-14
|Detroit
|25
|26
|.490
|1
|5
|6-4
|W-2
|13-11
|12-15
|Cleveland
|23
|29
|.442
|3½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-15
|11-14
|Chicago
|22
|33
|.400
|6
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|12-13
|10-20
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|.296
|11½
|15½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-21
|8-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|33
|19
|.635
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-8
|17-11
|Houston
|31
|21
|.596
|2
|+½
|8-2
|W-3
|14-11
|17-10
|Seattle
|28
|25
|.528
|5½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|16-13
|12-12
|Los Angeles
|28
|26
|.519
|6
|3½
|6-4
|L-3
|15-13
|13-13
|Oakland
|10
|45
|.182
|24½
|22
|0-10
|L-11
|5-23
|5-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|32
|21
|.604
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-14
|17-7
|Miami
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
|+½
|5-5
|W-3
|14-11
|14-15
|New York
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|12-9
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|25
|28
|.472
|7
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|14-10
|11-18
|Washington
|23
|30
|.434
|9
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|11-17
|12-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-12
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|26
|26
|.500
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|12-13
|14-13
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|14-14
|10-15
|St. Louis
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|11-15
|13-16
|Chicago
|22
|30
|.423
|5½
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-15
|9-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|17-7
|15-15
|Arizona
|30
|23
|.566
|1½
|+3
|6-4
|W-1
|15-12
|15-11
|San Francisco
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-11
|12-15
|San Diego
|24
|29
|.453
|7½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|12-15
|12-14
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|15-14
|9-16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Minnesota 0
Houston 10, Oakland 1
Arizona 4, Boston 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10
N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Arizona 4, Boston 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 4
Monday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego (Weathers 1-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
