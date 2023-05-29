All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3916.709__7-3W-126-613-10
Baltimore3419.6424+36-4W-116-1018-9
New York3223.5827_7-3W-219-1313-10
Boston2825.5281035-5L-115-1113-14
Toronto2826.51910½3-7W-113-915-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2726.509__3-7L-116-1211-14
Detroit2526.490156-4W-213-1112-15
Cleveland2329.4424-6W-112-1511-14
Chicago2233.4006106-4L-212-1310-20
Kansas City1638.29611½15½3-7W-18-218-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3319.635__7-3L-116-817-11
Houston3121.59628-2W-314-1117-10
Seattle2825.52837-3W-216-1312-12
Los Angeles2826.51966-4L-315-1313-13
Oakland1045.18224½220-10L-115-235-22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3221.604__5-5W-115-1417-7
Miami2826.5195-5W-314-1114-15
New York2727.500½6-4L-212-915-18
Philadelphia2528.472725-5L-114-1011-18
Washington2330.434945-5L-111-1712-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2825.528__4-6W-116-1212-13
Pittsburgh2626.500½4-6L-212-1314-13
Cincinnati2429.453435-5W-314-1410-15
St. Louis2431.436545-5L-111-1513-16
Chicago2230.4233-7L-413-159-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3222.593__4-6L-117-715-15
Arizona3023.566+36-4W-115-1215-11
San Francisco2726.509_7-3L-115-1112-15
San Diego2429.45334-6L-212-1512-14
Colorado2430.44485-5W-215-149-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 4

Monday's Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego (Weathers 1-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you