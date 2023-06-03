All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|40
|18
|.690
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|26-6
|14-12
|Baltimore
|35
|21
|.625
|4
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|17-12
|18-9
|New York
|34
|24
|.586
|6
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-13
|15-11
|Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|9
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|15-10
|16-17
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|10
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|16-13
|13-14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|18-12
|13-15
|Detroit
|26
|29
|.473
|3½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-13
|12-16
|Cleveland
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|12-15
|13-17
|Chicago
|24
|35
|.407
|7½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|14-15
|10-20
|Kansas City
|17
|40
|.298
|13½
|16½
|3-7
|L-2
|8-22
|9-18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-8
|19-12
|Houston
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|17-13
|17-10
|Seattle
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-15
|12-13
|Los Angeles
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-13
|15-16
|Oakland
|12
|47
|.203
|25½
|22½
|2-8
|L-2
|7-24
|5-23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|15-14
|18-10
|Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|16-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-10
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|4½
|3-7
|L-5
|14-10
|11-22
|Washington
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-17
|13-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|30
|27
|.526
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|14-15
|Pittsburgh
|29
|27
|.518
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|13-13
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|26
|31
|.456
|4
|3½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-15
|12-16
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-16
|9-15
|St. Louis
|25
|33
|.431
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|12-16
|13-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|20-12
|15-11
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|½
|+4½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-8
|15-15
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|6
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|16-13
|12-15
|San Diego
|26
|30
|.464
|8
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|12-15
|14-15
|Colorado
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-14
|10-20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Friday's Games
Miami 4, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 2, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 7, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 10, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami 4, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Colorado 7, Kansas City 2
Arizona 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
