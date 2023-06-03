All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4018.690__6-4W-126-614-12
Baltimore3521.6254+25-5L-117-1218-9
New York3424.5866_6-4L-119-1315-11
Toronto3127.534936-4W-215-1016-17
Boston2927.5181043-7W-116-1313-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3127.534__6-4W-318-1213-15
Detroit2629.4735-5L-114-1312-16
Cleveland2532.4394-6L-212-1513-17
Chicago2435.40710½5-5W-114-1510-20
Kansas City1740.29813½16½3-7L-28-229-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3620.643__7-3W-117-819-12
Houston3423.5966-4W-217-1317-10
Seattle2928.5096-4L-117-1512-13
Los Angeles3029.5084-6L-215-1315-16
Oakland1247.20325½22½2-8L-27-245-23

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3324.579__4-6L-115-1418-10
Miami3028.517_6-4W-116-1314-15
New York3028.517_5-5L-115-1015-18
Philadelphia2532.43983-7L-514-1011-22
Washington2532.43985-5W-212-1713-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3027.526__5-5W-116-1214-15
Pittsburgh2927.518½_5-5W-313-1316-14
Cincinnati2631.45646-4L-214-1512-16
Chicago2431.43654-6L-115-169-15
St. Louis2533.43154-6L-112-1613-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3523.603__7-3W-620-1215-11
Los Angeles3423.596½+4½5-5L-119-815-15
San Francisco2828.500616-4L-216-1312-15
San Diego2630.464836-4W-112-1514-15
Colorado2534.42410½4-6W-115-1410-20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you