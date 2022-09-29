All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9659.619__9-1W-256-2240-37
y-Toronto8769.558+24-6L-244-3443-35
Tampa Bay8570.548114-6L-151-3034-40
Baltimore8076.51316½54-6L-344-3436-42
Boston7581.48121½104-6W-340-3835-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8768.561__8-2W-141-3346-35
Chicago7779.49410½82-8W-135-4342-36
Minnesota7680.48711½93-7L-146-3530-45
Detroit6392.4062421½8-2W-634-4529-47
Kansas City6393.40424½225-5L-339-4224-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10254.654__7-3L-151-2451-30
Seattle8470.54517_4-6W-140-3344-37
Los Angeles6986.44532½15½6-4W-336-4133-45
Texas6688.42935183-7L-132-4534-43
Oakland5699.36145½28½4-6L-326-5130-48

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9858.628__7-3W-151-2747-31
z-Atlanta9759.6221+136-4L-152-2645-33
Philadelphia8371.53914_3-7L-447-3436-37
Miami6491.41333½19½5-5L-132-4632-45
Washington54101.34843½29½3-7W-125-5229-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9066.577__4-6L-151-2739-39
Milwaukee8372.535½5-5W-143-3140-41
Chicago6986.44520½14½7-3W-333-4436-42
Cincinnati6096.38530243-7L-331-4729-49
Pittsburgh5997.37831254-6W-332-4627-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10748.690__6-4W-154-2153-27
San Diego8669.55521+2½7-3L-141-3345-36
San Francisco7778.497308-2W-341-3636-42
Arizona7284.46235½124-6W-140-4132-43
Colorado6590.4194218½2-8L-441-4024-50

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

