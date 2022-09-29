All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|56-22
|40-37
|y-Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|+2
|4-6
|L-2
|44-34
|43-35
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|11
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|51-30
|34-40
|Baltimore
|80
|76
|.513
|16½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|44-34
|36-42
|Boston
|75
|81
|.481
|21½
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|40-38
|35-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-33
|46-35
|Chicago
|77
|79
|.494
|10½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|35-43
|42-36
|Minnesota
|76
|80
|.487
|11½
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|46-35
|30-45
|Detroit
|63
|92
|.406
|24
|21½
|8-2
|W-6
|34-45
|29-47
|Kansas City
|63
|93
|.404
|24½
|22
|5-5
|L-3
|39-42
|24-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-24
|51-30
|Seattle
|84
|70
|.545
|17
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|40-33
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|69
|86
|.445
|32½
|15½
|6-4
|W-3
|36-41
|33-45
|Texas
|66
|88
|.429
|35
|18
|3-7
|L-1
|32-45
|34-43
|Oakland
|56
|99
|.361
|45½
|28½
|4-6
|L-3
|26-51
|30-48
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|51-27
|47-31
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|+13
|6-4
|L-1
|52-26
|45-33
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|14
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|47-34
|36-37
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|33½
|19½
|5-5
|L-1
|32-46
|32-45
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-52
|29-49
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|51-27
|39-39
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|6½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|43-31
|40-41
|Chicago
|69
|86
|.445
|20½
|14½
|7-3
|W-3
|33-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|24
|3-7
|L-3
|31-47
|29-49
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
|25
|4-6
|W-3
|32-46
|27-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|107
|48
|.690
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|54-21
|53-27
|San Diego
|86
|69
|.555
|21
|+2½
|7-3
|L-1
|41-33
|45-36
|San Francisco
|77
|78
|.497
|30
|6½
|8-2
|W-3
|41-36
|36-42
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|35½
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|40-41
|32-43
|Colorado
|65
|90
|.419
|42
|18½
|2-8
|L-4
|41-40
|24-50
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Thursday's Games
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
