AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay31.750__3-1L-13-10-0
New York32.600½_3-2W-13-20-0
Toronto32.600½_3-2L-12-11-1
Boston23.40012-3W-10-02-3
Baltimore13.25021-3W-11-00-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago31.750__3-1W-31-02-1
Cleveland32.600½_3-2W-30-03-2
Minnesota22.5001½2-2W-22-20-0
Detroit23.40012-3L-12-30-0
Kansas City23.40012-3L-32-20-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston31.750__3-1W-10-03-1
Los Angeles33.5001½3-3W-23-30-0
Oakland22.5001½2-2W-20-02-2
Seattle23.40012-3L-30-02-3
Texas13.25021-3L-10-11-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York42.667__4-2W-10-04-2
Philadelphia32.600½½3-2L-13-20-0
Atlanta23.4002-3L-22-30-0
Washington23.4002-3W-21-31-0
Miami14.2001-4L-30-01-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago31.750__3-1W-12-11-0
St. Louis31.750__3-1W-13-10-0
Cincinnati23.4002-3L-10-12-2
Milwaukee13.250221-3L-10-01-3
Pittsburgh13.250221-3L-10-11-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Diego41.800__4-1W-40-04-1
Colorado31.750½_3-1W-32-11-0
San Francisco22.50012-2L-12-20-0
Los Angeles12.33321-2L-20-01-2
Arizona13.25021-3L-31-30-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

