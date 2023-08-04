All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6842.618__6-4W-233-2135-21
Tampa Bay6745.5982+5½6-4W-137-1930-26
Toronto6150.550_5-5W-130-2431-26
Boston5752.52310½35-5L-230-2427-28
New York5753.518114-6L-134-2723-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5754.514__4-6W-231-2426-30
Cleveland5456.4915-5W-129-2425-32
Detroit4861.4408123-7L-122-3126-30
Chicago4368.38714182-8L-523-2920-39
Kansas City3675.32421258-2W-721-3615-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6446.582__5-5W-438-2026-26
Houston6348.568+26-4W-131-2532-23
Seattle5752.52337-3W-231-2626-26
Los Angeles5654.50985-5L-329-2427-30
Oakland3080.2733430½3-7L-415-3915-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7037.654__7-3W-337-2033-17
Philadelphia5951.53612½+16-4L-128-2131-30
Miami5853.52314½4-6L-234-2424-29
New York5059.459214-6L-426-2324-36
Washington4763.42724½116-4W-222-3425-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5952.532__3-7L-130-2529-27
Cincinnati5953.527½_4-6L-428-2731-26
Chicago5654.50927-3L-130-2826-26
Pittsburgh4960.45096-4W-126-2823-32
St. Louis4863.4321110½3-7L-224-3224-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6245.579__5-5W-334-2028-25
San Francisco6149.555+37-3W-333-2428-25
Arizona5754.51473-7L-428-2829-26
San Diego5455.49596-4W-229-2525-30
Colorado4366.3942014½4-6W-125-3018-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Soriano 0-0) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Soriano 0-0) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

