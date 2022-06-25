All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5219.732__7-3L-130-822-11
Toronto4030.57111½+24-6W-221-1419-16
Boston4031.56312+1½8-2W-520-1620-15
Tampa Bay3832.54313½_3-7W-123-1515-17
Baltimore3339.45819½67-3W-318-1715-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3630.545__7-3L-216-1120-19
Minnesota3933.542__4-6L-121-1718-16
Chicago3336.4785-5L-315-2018-16
Detroit2743.38611113-7W-118-229-21
Kansas City2643.37711½11½6-4W-113-2113-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4426.629__7-3W-120-1124-15
Texas3336.47810½5-5L-116-1917-17
Los Angeles3439.46611½5-5L-118-2116-18
Seattle3339.4581265-5W-415-1818-21
Oakland2349.31922162-8L-48-2815-21

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4626.639__6-4W-124-1022-16
Atlanta4131.5695+1½6-4L-123-1618-15
Philadelphia3735.51496-4L-119-1718-18
Miami3237.46412½65-5L-118-1514-22
Washington2647.35620½143-7W-112-2614-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4033.548__6-4L-117-1523-18
St. Louis4033.548__4-6L-221-1419-19
Pittsburgh2941.4145-5L-117-2012-21
Chicago2744.38012124-6W-113-2514-19
Cincinnati2446.34314½14½3-7W-112-2312-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4425.638__7-3W-420-1224-13
San Diego4528.6161+56-4W-121-1424-14
San Francisco3832.543½4-6L-319-1519-17
Arizona3240.44413½3-7L-417-2015-20
Colorado3140.4371484-6W-119-1912-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you