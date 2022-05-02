All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York176.739__10-0W-1010-37-3
Toronto159.625_6-4L-19-56-4
Tampa Bay1210.545_6-4L-29-73-3
Boston914.39183-7L-23-46-10
Baltimore815.34894-6L-15-53-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota149.609__9-1W-38-46-5
Cleveland1012.45523-7W-33-37-9
Chicago913.40933-7W-17-62-7
Detroit714.33363-7L-14-83-6
Kansas City714.33362-8L-45-82-6

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles159.625__7-3L-18-57-4
Houston1211.522½6-4W-13-49-7
Seattle1211.522½5-5L-17-25-9
Oakland1012.455423-7L-34-66-6
Texas814.364645-5W-24-94-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York168.667__6-4L-17-49-4
Miami1210.545327-3L-26-56-5
Philadelphia1112.4786-4L-18-53-7
Atlanta1113.458545-5W-16-75-6
Washington816.333872-8W-13-115-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee158.652__7-3L-17-48-4
St. Louis139.59115-5W-27-56-4
Chicago913.40953-7W-14-65-7
Pittsburgh913.40954-6L-15-74-6
Cincinnati319.13611½111-9L-61-72-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles147.667__6-4W-18-26-5
San Diego158.652__7-3W-16-49-4
San Francisco148.636½_6-4L-16-58-3
Colorado139.59115-5W-39-44-5
Arizona1113.45846-4W-15-76-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

