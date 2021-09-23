All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Tampa Bay9459.614__5-5W-149-2945-30
Boston8865.5756_8-2W-749-2939-36
New York8667.5628_7-3W-345-3341-34
Toronto8567.559½6-4L-143-3142-36
Baltimore48104.31645½37½2-8L-223-5125-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago8666.566__5-5W-149-2737-39
Cleveland7477.49011½115-5L-137-3937-38
Detroit7478.4871211½7-3W-441-3633-42
Kansas City6983.4541716½5-5L-136-3933-44
Minnesota6785.4411918½4-6W-234-4033-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9161.599__8-2W-447-2844-33
Seattle8369.54686-3W-442-3341-36
Oakland8270.53995-4L-340-3742-33
Los Angeles7280.4741913½2-8L-638-4034-40
Texas5597.3623630½2-8L-433-4222-55

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8070.533__5-5W-437-3643-34
Philadelphia7874.513356-4W-244-3334-41
New York7379.4808102-8L-244-3329-46
Miami6488.42117194-6L-240-3824-50
Washington6389.41418205-5W-235-4328-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9162.595__3-7L-542-3649-26
St. Louis8369.546_10-0W-1242-3341-36
Cincinnati7874.51312½53-7L-140-3638-38
Chicago6785.44123½162-8L-239-3828-47
Pittsburgh5794.3773325½6-4W-134-4123-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9953.651__7-3W-249-2650-27
z-Los Angeles9755.6382_8-2L-152-2345-32
San Diego7675.50322½2-8L-544-3332-42
Colorado7180.47027½11½7-3W-146-2825-52
Arizona48104.31651352-8L-428-4620-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you