All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3212.727__5-5L-119-313-9
Baltimore2815.651+46-4W-215-713-8
Toronto2518.581+16-4W-113-512-13
New York2520.556_7-3L-116-109-10
Boston2420.5458½4-6W-215-119-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2420.545__5-5L-114-810-12
Detroit1922.46345-5L-110-109-12
Cleveland1923.45245-5L-29-1210-11
Chicago1628.36485-5W-29-127-16
Kansas City1431.31110½115-5W-26-178-14

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2617.605__6-4L-113-813-9
Houston2419.5582_7-3W-411-1113-8
Los Angeles2222.5003-7L-210-912-13
Seattle2122.488535-5L-210-1211-10
Oakland1035.22217152-8L-15-205-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2716.628__5-5W-110-917-7
Miami2221.5125_6-4W-313-119-10
New York2123.4774-6W-18-913-14
Philadelphia2023.465725-5L-411-79-16
Washington1825.419945-5L-28-1410-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2419.558__6-4L-113-811-11
Pittsburgh2320.5351+13-7W-110-913-11
Chicago1924.442532-8L-511-118-13
Cincinnati1924.442535-5L-112-97-15
St. Louis1826.4098-2W-18-1410-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2816.636__8-2W-117-711-9
Arizona2519.5683+2½6-4W-114-1011-9
San Francisco2023.46525-5W-313-107-13
San Diego2024.45582-8L-211-139-11
Colorado1925.43296-4W-110-129-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

