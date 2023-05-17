All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|32
|12
|.727
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|19-3
|13-9
|Baltimore
|28
|15
|.651
|3½
|+4
|6-4
|W-2
|15-7
|13-8
|Toronto
|25
|18
|.581
|6½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|13-5
|12-13
|New York
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-10
|9-10
|Boston
|24
|20
|.545
|8
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|15-11
|9-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|10-12
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|10-10
|9-12
|Cleveland
|19
|23
|.452
|4
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|9-12
|10-11
|Chicago
|16
|28
|.364
|8
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-12
|7-16
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|6-17
|8-14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-8
|13-9
|Houston
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|11-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|10-9
|12-13
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|11-10
|Oakland
|10
|35
|.222
|17
|15
|2-8
|L-1
|5-20
|5-15
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-9
|17-7
|Miami
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|13-11
|9-10
|New York
|21
|23
|.477
|6½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|8-9
|13-14
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|11-7
|9-16
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|9
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|8-14
|10-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|19
|.558
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-8
|11-11
|Pittsburgh
|23
|20
|.535
|1
|+1
|3-7
|W-1
|10-9
|13-11
|Chicago
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|3
|2-8
|L-5
|11-11
|8-13
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|5
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|12-9
|7-15
|St. Louis
|18
|26
|.409
|6½
|4½
|8-2
|W-1
|8-14
|10-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|17-7
|11-9
|Arizona
|25
|19
|.568
|3
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|14-10
|11-9
|San Francisco
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|13-10
|7-13
|San Diego
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|2½
|2-8
|L-2
|11-13
|9-11
|Colorado
|19
|25
|.432
|9
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|9-13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 12, Seattle 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Miami 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 5
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.