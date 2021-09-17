All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9156.619__5-5W-146-2645-30
Toronto8264.562_8-2W-141-3041-34
Boston8365.561_4-6W-244-2939-36
New York8265.5589½4-6L-141-3141-34
Baltimore4799.32243½354-6W-123-5124-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8363.568__4-6L-249-2734-36
Cleveland7173.49311103-7W-136-3635-37
Detroit7077.47613½12½6-4L-139-3631-41
Kansas City6680.45217165-5L-235-3731-43
Minnesota6483.43519½18½4-6L-134-4030-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8660.589__7-3W-245-2741-33
Oakland7967.541735-5W-240-3439-33
Seattle7868.534844-6L-242-3336-35
Los Angeles7274.49314104-6W-238-3434-40
Texas5492.37032286-4L-232-4022-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7668.528__5-5L-237-3639-32
Philadelphia7472.50734-6W-242-3232-40
New York7275.49053-7L-343-3129-44
Miami6284.4251514½5-5W-138-3424-50
Washington6086.4111716½4-6L-134-4126-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8957.610__7-3L-240-3149-26
St. Louis7669.52412½_7-3W-539-3337-36
Cincinnati7671.51713½13-7W-138-3338-38
Chicago6681.44923½114-6L-239-3627-45
Pittsburgh5492.3703522½6-4L-134-4120-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9552.646__8-2L-247-2548-27
z-Los Angeles9453.6391_8-2W-652-2342-30
San Diego7670.52118½½4-6W-244-3132-39
Colorado6878.46626½5-5W-345-2723-51
Arizona4799.32247½29½2-8L-328-4319-56

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

