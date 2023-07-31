All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6541.613__6-4W-232-2133-20
Tampa Bay6544.596+55-5W-237-1928-25
Toronto5948.551_5-5L-229-2230-26
Boston5649.53325-5L-230-2326-26
New York5551.519105-5L-232-2523-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5453.505__4-6L-530-2424-29
Cleveland5354.495165-5L-128-2425-30
Detroit4759.44311½3-7L-122-3025-29
Chicago4364.40211163-7L-123-2920-35
Kansas City3275.29922274-6W-318-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6046.566__3-7L-334-2026-26
Houston6047.561½+16-4W-129-2531-22
Los Angeles5651.52337-3W-229-2327-28
Seattle5451.51447-3W-129-2525-26
Oakland3077.28030½294-6L-115-3915-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6737.644__6-4L-135-2032-17
Philadelphia5749.538115-5W-128-2029-29
Miami5750.53311½_4-6L-133-2224-28
New York5055.47617½65-5W-126-2324-32
Washington4562.42123½126-4W-121-3324-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5949.546__7-3W-228-2631-23
Milwaukee5750.533_3-7L-429-2428-26
Chicago5353.50058-2L-227-2726-26
Pittsburgh4758.44810½96-4W-225-2722-31
St. Louis4760.43911½103-7W-123-2924-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5945.567__4-6L-131-2028-25
San Francisco5848.5472+1½4-6W-230-2328-25
Arizona5650.5284½2-8L-128-2828-22
San Diego5254.49186-4W-329-2523-29
Colorado4164.39018½154-6W-124-2817-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

