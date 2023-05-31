All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3918.684__5-5L-226-613-12
Baltimore3520.6363+2½6-4W-117-1118-9
New York3423.59657-3W-419-1315-10
Toronto2926.52794-6W-214-915-17
Boston2826.51944-6L-215-1213-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2827.509__4-6L-116-1212-15
Detroit2628.48166-4W-114-1312-15
Cleveland2430.44484-6L-112-1512-15
Chicago2334.404610½5-5W-113-1410-20
Kansas City1739.30411½163-7L-18-219-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3520.636__7-3L-116-819-12
Houston3222.593_7-3W-115-1217-10
Los Angeles2927.51845-5L-115-1314-14
Seattle2827.50976-4L-216-1512-12
Oakland1245.2112421½2-8W-27-235-22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3223.582__4-6L-215-1417-9
Miami2827.5094_5-5L-114-1214-15
New York2827.5094_6-4W-113-915-18
Philadelphia2529.4635-5L-214-1011-19
Washington2332.418955-5L-311-1712-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2826.519__4-6L-116-1212-14
Pittsburgh2727.5001½3-7W-112-1315-14
Cincinnati2529.46336-4W-414-1411-15
Chicago2430.44444-6W-215-159-15
St. Louis2532.43945-5W-112-1613-16

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3422.607__5-5W-219-715-15
Arizona3223.582+47-3W-317-1215-11
San Francisco2827.509_7-3L-116-1212-15
San Diego2529.46385-5W-112-1513-14
Colorado2432.429105-5L-215-149-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

