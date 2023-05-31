All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|39
|18
|.684
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|26-6
|13-12
|Baltimore
|35
|20
|.636
|3
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-11
|18-9
|New York
|34
|23
|.596
|5
|+½
|7-3
|W-4
|19-13
|15-10
|Toronto
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|14-9
|15-17
|Boston
|28
|26
|.519
|9½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|15-12
|13-14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|.509
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|16-12
|12-15
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|1½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|14-13
|12-15
|Cleveland
|24
|30
|.444
|3½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|12-15
|12-15
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|6
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|10-20
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|11½
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|8-21
|9-18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-8
|19-12
|Houston
|32
|22
|.593
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-12
|17-10
|Los Angeles
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|15-13
|14-14
|Seattle
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|16-15
|12-12
|Oakland
|12
|45
|.211
|24
|21½
|2-8
|W-2
|7-23
|5-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|32
|23
|.582
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|15-14
|17-9
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-12
|14-15
|New York
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-9
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|6½
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|14-10
|11-19
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|11-17
|12-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|16-12
|12-14
|Pittsburgh
|27
|27
|.500
|1
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|12-13
|15-14
|Cincinnati
|25
|29
|.463
|3
|2½
|6-4
|W-4
|14-14
|11-15
|Chicago
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|15-15
|9-15
|St. Louis
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|12-16
|13-16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|19-7
|15-15
|Arizona
|32
|23
|.582
|1½
|+4
|7-3
|W-3
|17-12
|15-11
|San Francisco
|28
|27
|.509
|5½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-12
|12-15
|San Diego
|25
|29
|.463
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-15
|13-14
|Colorado
|24
|32
|.429
|10
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|15-14
|9-18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
Arizona 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
