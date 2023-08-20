All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-23
|40-24
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|.595
|2½
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|40-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|69
|56
|.552
|8
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-27
|37-29
|Boston
|65
|58
|.528
|11
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|35-28
|30-30
|New York
|60
|63
|.488
|16
|8½
|2-8
|L-7
|35-30
|25-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|64
|60
|.516
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-26
|29-34
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|.472
|5½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|32-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|57
|67
|.460
|7
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|26-33
|31-34
|Chicago
|48
|75
|.390
|15½
|20½
|3-7
|L-3
|25-33
|23-42
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|.317
|25
|30
|3-7
|L-2
|23-40
|17-46
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|51
|.585
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|42-23
|30-28
|Houston
|70
|55
|.560
|3
|+½
|4-6
|L-3
|33-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|69
|55
|.556
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|34-28
|35-27
|Los Angeles
|61
|64
|.488
|12
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-30
|29-34
|Oakland
|34
|89
|.276
|38
|34½
|2-8
|L-2
|18-43
|16-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|42
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|42-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|67
|56
|.545
|13½
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|34-24
|33-32
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|17½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|37-27
|27-34
|New York
|58
|66
|.468
|23
|6½
|6-4
|W-4
|31-28
|27-38
|Washington
|56
|68
|.452
|25
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-36
|28-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|67
|57
|.540
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-27
|34-30
|Chicago
|64
|59
|.520
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|29-29
|Cincinnati
|64
|61
|.512
|3½
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|33-27
|Pittsburgh
|55
|68
|.447
|11½
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|29-32
|26-36
|St. Louis
|54
|70
|.435
|13
|10½
|5-5
|L-4
|27-37
|27-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|47
|.618
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|43-21
|33-26
|San Francisco
|64
|59
|.520
|12
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|35-28
|29-31
|Arizona
|64
|61
|.512
|13
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|30-31
|34-30
|San Diego
|59
|66
|.472
|18
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|33-32
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|75
|.390
|28
|16
|3-7
|W-2
|28-32
|20-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle 10, Houston 3
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game
Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game
Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
