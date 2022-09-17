All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|57
|.604
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-22
|37-35
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|5½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-1
|42-31
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-25
|33-39
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|.524
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-30
|34-38
|Boston
|70
|74
|.486
|17
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|36-36
|34-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|77
|66
|.538
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|37-31
|40-35
|Chicago
|74
|71
|.510
|4
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-37
|39-34
|Minnesota
|72
|71
|.503
|5
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|43-32
|29-39
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|.393
|21
|23½
|2-8
|L-4
|34-41
|23-47
|Detroit
|55
|89
|.382
|22½
|25
|4-6
|W-1
|31-43
|24-46
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|49-22
|46-28
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|13½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|39-32
|41-30
|Texas
|63
|81
|.438
|31½
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|30-41
|33-40
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|33
|18½
|3-7
|L-4
|31-40
|30-42
|Oakland
|52
|93
|.359
|43
|28½
|2-8
|L-2
|23-48
|29-45
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|91
|55
|.623
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|48-26
|43-29
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|1
|+11
|6-4
|W-1
|48-25
|41-30
|Philadelphia
|80
|64
|.556
|10
|+2
|7-3
|L-2
|44-31
|36-33
|Miami
|59
|86
|.407
|31½
|19½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-43
|30-43
|Washington
|50
|94
|.347
|40
|28
|3-7
|W-1
|23-49
|27-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|49-26
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|77
|67
|.535
|7½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|40-27
|37-40
|Chicago
|62
|82
|.431
|22½
|16
|6-4
|W-4
|31-42
|31-40
|Cincinnati
|57
|87
|.396
|27½
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|29-43
|28-44
|Pittsburgh
|55
|90
|.379
|30
|23½
|5-5
|L-2
|28-43
|27-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|44
|.690
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|49-18
|49-26
|San Diego
|78
|66
|.542
|21
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|38-31
|40-35
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|29½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|39-33
|30-41
|Arizona
|68
|75
|.476
|30½
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|39-36
|29-39
|Colorado
|62
|82
|.431
|37
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|40-34
|22-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 0
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
