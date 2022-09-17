All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

New York8757.604__7-3L-150-2237-35
Toronto8263.566+1½7-3W-142-3140-32
Tampa Bay8064.5567_4-6L-147-2533-39
Baltimore7568.52411½4-6L-141-3034-38
Boston7074.48617104-6W-136-3634-38

Central Division

Cleveland7766.538__8-2W-137-3140-35
Chicago7471.51046-4L-135-3739-34
Minnesota7271.50354-6L-143-3229-39
Kansas City5788.3932123½2-8L-434-4123-47
Detroit5589.38222½254-6W-131-4324-46

West Division

z-Houston9550.655__8-2W-649-2246-28
Seattle8062.56313½+16-4W-139-3241-30
Texas6381.43831½175-5W-130-4133-40
Los Angeles6182.4273318½3-7L-431-4030-42
Oakland5293.3594328½2-8L-223-4829-45

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

New York9155.623__6-4W-248-2643-29
Atlanta8955.6181+116-4W-148-2541-30
Philadelphia8064.55610+27-3L-244-3136-33
Miami5986.40731½19½4-6L-129-4330-43
Washington5094.34740283-7W-123-4927-45

Central Division

St. Louis8560.586__6-4W-149-2636-34
Milwaukee7767.53516-4W-140-2737-40
Chicago6282.43122½166-4W-431-4231-40
Cincinnati5787.39627½213-7L-129-4328-44
Pittsburgh5590.3793023½5-5L-228-4327-47

West Division

x-Los Angeles9844.690__7-3L-149-1849-26
San Diego7866.54221_4-6L-238-3140-35
San Francisco6974.48329½4-6W-139-3330-41
Arizona6875.47630½4-6W-239-3629-39
Colorado6282.43137165-5L-140-3422-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-4) at Boston (Hill 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Houston (Urquidy 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 12-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 0

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Minor 4-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-7), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Ureña 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at St. Louis (Quintana 5-6), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 9-11) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 12-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

