All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5528.663__4-6W-134-1021-18
Baltimore4831.6085+55-5L-225-1623-15
New York4436.5505-5W-125-1919-17
Toronto4437.54310_5-5W-122-1522-22
Boston4041.4941444-6L-421-2019-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3940.494__7-3W-220-1919-21
Minnesota4042.488½4-6L-323-1917-23
Detroit3445.430595-5L-218-2116-24
Chicago3547.4274-6W-120-2015-27
Kansas City2258.27517½21½3-7L-310-3012-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4931.613__6-4W-226-1423-17
Houston4337.5386½4-6W-122-1921-18
Los Angeles4438.5376½4-6L-122-1722-21
Seattle3841.48110½54-6L-222-1916-22
Oakland2161.2562923½2-8L-110-3011-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5327.663__9-1W-527-1526-12
Miami4734.580+27-3W-425-1622-18
Philadelphia4237.53210½27-3W-321-1421-23
New York3644.450173-7L-118-1718-27
Washington3248.4002112½5-5W-213-2719-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4338.531__7-3W-221-2022-18
Milwaukee4238.525½6-4W-122-1820-20
Pittsburgh3842.4754-6W-321-1917-23
Chicago3741.4746-4L-320-1917-22
St. Louis3346.4189116-4L-115-2318-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4833.593__5-5L-124-1924-14
San Francisco4535.5637-3L-123-1922-16
Los Angeles4435.5573_5-5L-124-1520-20
San Diego3744.4571182-8L-520-2217-22
Colorado3250.39016½13½3-7W-119-2113-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

