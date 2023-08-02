All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|66
|41
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|32-21
|34-20
|Tampa Bay
|66
|44
|.600
|1½
|+6
|6-4
|W-3
|37-19
|29-25
|Toronto
|59
|49
|.546
|7½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|29-23
|30-26
|Boston
|57
|50
|.533
|9
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|30-23
|27-27
|New York
|55
|52
|.514
|11
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|32-26
|23-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|55
|53
|.509
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|30-24
|25-29
|Cleveland
|53
|55
|.491
|2
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|28-24
|25-31
|Detroit
|47
|60
|.439
|7½
|11½
|3-7
|L-2
|22-30
|25-30
|Chicago
|43
|65
|.398
|12
|16
|2-8
|L-2
|23-29
|20-36
|Kansas City
|33
|75
|.306
|22
|26
|5-5
|W-4
|19-36
|14-39
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|61
|46
|.570
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|35-20
|26-26
|Houston
|61
|47
|.565
|½
|+2
|6-4
|W-2
|30-25
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|56
|52
|.519
|5½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|29-23
|27-29
|Seattle
|55
|52
|.514
|6
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|30-26
|25-26
|Oakland
|30
|78
|.278
|31½
|29
|3-7
|L-2
|15-39
|15-39
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|68
|37
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-20
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|58
|49
|.542
|11
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-20
|30-29
|Miami
|57
|51
|.528
|12½
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|33-23
|24-28
|New York
|50
|56
|.472
|18½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|26-23
|24-33
|Washington
|45
|63
|.417
|24½
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|21-34
|24-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|59
|50
|.541
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-26
|31-24
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|29-24
|29-26
|Chicago
|54
|53
|.505
|4
|3½
|8-2
|W-1
|28-27
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|48
|58
|.453
|9½
|9
|6-4
|W-3
|26-27
|22-31
|St. Louis
|47
|61
|.435
|11½
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|23-30
|24-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|60
|45
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-20
|28-25
|San Francisco
|59
|49
|.546
|2½
|+1
|5-5
|W-1
|31-24
|28-25
|Arizona
|57
|51
|.528
|4½
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|28-28
|29-23
|San Diego
|53
|55
|.491
|8½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|29-25
|24-30
|Colorado
|42
|65
|.393
|19
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|25-29
|17-36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 13, Toronto 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
Boston 6, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-3) at Texas (Scherzer 9-4), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 8-5), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 4
Atlanta 5, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 20, Cincinnati 9
Kansas City 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings
San Diego 8, Colorado 5
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 3
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 5-7) at Miami (Cueto 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-3), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
