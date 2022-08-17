All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7245.615__2-8L-341-1731-28
Tampa Bay6253.5399+16-4W-435-2227-31
Toronto6154.53010_2-8L-335-2526-29
Baltimore6155.52610½½6-4W-233-2128-34
Boston5859.4961445-5W-229-3029-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6255.530__7-3L-230-2432-31
Minnesota6155.526½½5-5W-334-2527-30
Chicago6156.521117-3W-530-2931-27
Kansas City4871.40315154-6L-329-3419-37
Detroit4574.37818182-8W-226-3319-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7543.636__5-5L-239-1836-25
Seattle6454.54211+1½6-4W-231-2633-28
Texas5264.448225-5L-126-3326-31
Los Angeles5166.43623½116-4L-226-3525-31
Oakland4275.35932½201-9W-117-3825-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7542.641__7-3L-240-1935-23
Atlanta7246.610+7½8-2W-839-2233-24
Philadelphia6552.55610+16-4L-132-2633-26
Miami5265.44423124-6W-225-3227-33
Washington3980.32837263-7L-219-4420-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6451.557__7-3W-238-2126-30
Milwaukee6253.539215-5W-130-2332-30
Chicago4967.42215½14½6-4W-224-3425-33
Cincinnati4670.39718½17½3-7W-126-3620-34
Pittsburgh4571.38819½18½2-8L-524-3021-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8035.696__8-2L-140-1540-20
San Diego6554.54617_4-6L-233-2432-30
San Francisco5957.50921½8-2W-534-2725-30
Arizona5363.45727½10½6-4L-232-2921-34
Colorado5167.43230½13½4-6L-333-3018-37

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

