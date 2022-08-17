All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|41-17
|31-28
|Tampa Bay
|62
|53
|.539
|9
|+1
|6-4
|W-4
|35-22
|27-31
|Toronto
|61
|54
|.530
|10
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|35-25
|26-29
|Baltimore
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|33-21
|28-34
|Boston
|58
|59
|.496
|14
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|29-30
|29-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|62
|55
|.530
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|30-24
|32-31
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|½
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|34-25
|27-30
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|1
|1
|7-3
|W-5
|30-29
|31-27
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|.403
|15
|15
|4-6
|L-3
|29-34
|19-37
|Detroit
|45
|74
|.378
|18
|18
|2-8
|W-2
|26-33
|19-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|75
|43
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|39-18
|36-25
|Seattle
|64
|54
|.542
|11
|+1½
|6-4
|W-2
|31-26
|33-28
|Texas
|52
|64
|.448
|22
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-33
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|11
|6-4
|L-2
|26-35
|25-31
|Oakland
|42
|75
|.359
|32½
|20
|1-9
|W-1
|17-38
|25-37
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|40-19
|35-23
|Atlanta
|72
|46
|.610
|3½
|+7½
|8-2
|W-8
|39-22
|33-24
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|10
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|32-26
|33-26
|Miami
|52
|65
|.444
|23
|12
|4-6
|W-2
|25-32
|27-33
|Washington
|39
|80
|.328
|37
|26
|3-7
|L-2
|19-44
|20-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|64
|51
|.557
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|38-21
|26-30
|Milwaukee
|62
|53
|.539
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|30-23
|32-30
|Chicago
|49
|67
|.422
|15½
|14½
|6-4
|W-2
|24-34
|25-33
|Cincinnati
|46
|70
|.397
|18½
|17½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-36
|20-34
|Pittsburgh
|45
|71
|.388
|19½
|18½
|2-8
|L-5
|24-30
|21-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|80
|35
|.696
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-15
|40-20
|San Diego
|65
|54
|.546
|17
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|33-24
|32-30
|San Francisco
|59
|57
|.509
|21½
|4½
|8-2
|W-5
|34-27
|25-30
|Arizona
|53
|63
|.457
|27½
|10½
|6-4
|L-2
|32-29
|21-34
|Colorado
|51
|67
|.432
|30½
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|33-30
|18-37
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
