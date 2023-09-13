All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|.632
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-27
|48-26
|Tampa Bay
|90
|57
|.612
|2½
|+9
|7-3
|W-1
|50-25
|40-32
|Toronto
|80
|65
|.552
|11½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|38-32
|42-33
|Boston
|73
|72
|.503
|18½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|37-37
|36-35
|New York
|73
|72
|.503
|18½
|7
|7-3
|W-3
|39-36
|34-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|76
|70
|.521
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|33-38
|Cleveland
|69
|77
|.473
|7
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-36
|33-41
|Detroit
|66
|78
|.458
|9
|13½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-42
|35-36
|Chicago
|56
|89
|.386
|19½
|24
|3-7
|L-1
|29-41
|27-48
|Kansas City
|45
|101
|.308
|31
|35½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-46
|19-55
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|37-37
|45-27
|Texas
|80
|64
|.556
|1
|+½
|5-5
|W-4
|45-30
|35-34
|Seattle
|80
|65
|.552
|1½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|40-30
|40-35
|Los Angeles
|68
|78
|.466
|14
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-37
|33-41
|Oakland
|46
|99
|.317
|35½
|34
|6-4
|W-2
|24-47
|22-52
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|47-25
|48-25
|Philadelphia
|79
|66
|.545
|16
|+3½
|5-5
|L-1
|43-30
|36-36
|Miami
|74
|71
|.510
|21
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|40-32
|34-39
|New York
|66
|78
|.458
|28½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|36-34
|30-44
|Washington
|65
|80
|.448
|30
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-43
|34-37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-28
|39-35
|Chicago
|78
|68
|.534
|4
|+2
|6-4
|L-1
|41-34
|37-34
|Cincinnati
|75
|71
|.514
|7
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|36-39
|39-32
|Pittsburgh
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-38
|32-40
|St. Louis
|64
|81
|.441
|17½
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-40
|33-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|56
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-25
|40-31
|Arizona
|76
|70
|.521
|13
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|38-35
|38-35
|San Francisco
|74
|71
|.510
|14½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|42-32
|32-39
|San Diego
|68
|78
|.466
|21
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|29-42
|Colorado
|52
|92
|.361
|36
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|30-39
|22-53
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
