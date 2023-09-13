All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore9153.632__8-2L-143-2748-26
Tampa Bay9057.612+97-3W-150-2540-32
Toronto8065.55211½_6-4L-238-3242-33
Boston7372.50318½74-6L-237-3736-35
New York7372.50318½77-3W-339-3634-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7670.521__5-5L-143-3233-38
Cleveland6977.473711½3-7W-136-3633-41
Detroit6678.458913½6-4L-131-4235-36
Chicago5689.38619½243-7L-129-4127-48
Kansas City45101.3083135½3-7W-126-4619-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8264.562__5-5L-237-3745-27
Texas8064.55615-5W-445-3035-34
Seattle8065.552_3-7W-140-3040-35
Los Angeles6878.4661412½4-6L-135-3733-41
Oakland4699.31735½346-4W-224-4722-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9550.655__5-5W-147-2548-25
Philadelphia7966.54516+3½5-5L-143-3036-36
Miami7471.510216-4L-240-3234-39
New York6678.45828½95-5W-136-3430-44
Washington6580.4483010½3-7L-131-4334-37

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8163.563__6-4W-242-2839-35
Chicago7868.5344+26-4L-141-3437-34
Cincinnati7571.514716-4W-236-3939-32
Pittsburgh6778.46214½5-5W-135-3832-40
St. Louis6481.44117½11½6-4W-131-4033-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8856.611__5-5W-148-2540-31
Arizona7670.52113_6-4L-138-3538-35
San Francisco7471.51014½4-6L-142-3232-39
San Diego6878.4662185-5L-139-3629-42
Colorado5292.36136233-7W-130-3922-53

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

