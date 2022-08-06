All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7037.654__4-6L-341-1529-22
Toronto5947.55710½+26-4L-134-2125-26
Tampa Bay5749.53812½_5-5W-333-2124-28
Baltimore5651.523147-3W-531-2025-31
Boston5454.50016½45-5W-126-2728-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5650.528__4-6W-130-2426-26
Cleveland5552.5145-5W-128-2227-30
Chicago5452.509236-4W-125-2929-23
Kansas City4265.39314½15½3-7L-123-3119-34
Detroit4266.38915163-7L-325-2917-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7039.642__6-4L-134-1736-22
Seattle5850.53711½_5-5W-128-2430-26
Texas4759.44321½104-6L-122-3025-29
Los Angeles4562.4212412½4-6L-124-3221-30
Oakland4166.3832816½6-4W-217-3324-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6839.636__8-2W-133-1835-21
Atlanta6444.593+56-4L-137-2227-22
Philadelphia5848.547_8-2W-328-2530-23
Miami4859.4492010½2-8L-223-2825-31
Washington3672.33332½233-7L-317-4019-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5848.547__5-5W-127-2031-28
St. Louis5848.547__7-3W-533-2025-28
Chicago4363.40615154-6W-222-3221-31
Pittsburgh4364.40215½15½3-7L-224-2919-35
Cincinnati4263.40015½15½5-5L-224-3218-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7333.689__9-1W-636-1537-18
San Diego6148.56013½+1½6-4L-231-2330-25
San Francisco5155.4812273-7L-429-2722-28
Arizona4758.44825½10½5-5W-128-2719-31
Colorado4762.43127½12½2-8L-130-2717-35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you