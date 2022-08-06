All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|37
|.654
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|41-15
|29-22
|Toronto
|59
|47
|.557
|10½
|+2
|6-4
|L-1
|34-21
|25-26
|Tampa Bay
|57
|49
|.538
|12½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|33-21
|24-28
|Baltimore
|56
|51
|.523
|14
|1½
|7-3
|W-5
|31-20
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|54
|.500
|16½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|26-27
|28-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|56
|50
|.528
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|26-26
|Cleveland
|55
|52
|.514
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-22
|27-30
|Chicago
|54
|52
|.509
|2
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|25-29
|29-23
|Kansas City
|42
|65
|.393
|14½
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-31
|19-34
|Detroit
|42
|66
|.389
|15
|16
|3-7
|L-3
|25-29
|17-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-17
|36-22
|Seattle
|58
|50
|.537
|11½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-24
|30-26
|Texas
|47
|59
|.443
|21½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|22-30
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|45
|62
|.421
|24
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-32
|21-30
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|28
|16½
|6-4
|W-2
|17-33
|24-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|68
|39
|.636
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|33-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|64
|44
|.593
|4½
|+5
|6-4
|L-1
|37-22
|27-22
|Philadelphia
|58
|48
|.547
|9½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|28-25
|30-23
|Miami
|48
|59
|.449
|20
|10½
|2-8
|L-2
|23-28
|25-31
|Washington
|36
|72
|.333
|32½
|23
|3-7
|L-3
|17-40
|19-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|58
|48
|.547
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|27-20
|31-28
|St. Louis
|58
|48
|.547
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|33-20
|25-28
|Chicago
|43
|63
|.406
|15
|15
|4-6
|W-2
|22-32
|21-31
|Pittsburgh
|43
|64
|.402
|15½
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|24-29
|19-35
|Cincinnati
|42
|63
|.400
|15½
|15½
|5-5
|L-2
|24-32
|18-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|73
|33
|.689
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|36-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|48
|.560
|13½
|+1½
|6-4
|L-2
|31-23
|30-25
|San Francisco
|51
|55
|.481
|22
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|29-27
|22-28
|Arizona
|47
|58
|.448
|25½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-27
|19-31
|Colorado
|47
|62
|.431
|27½
|12½
|2-8
|L-1
|30-27
|17-35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.