AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8350.624__7-3L-142-2641-24
Tampa Bay8252.612+6½8-2W-445-2337-29
Toronto7361.54510½5-5W-135-3038-31
Boston6965.51514½3-7L-436-3333-32
New York6569.48518½10½5-5L-136-3329-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6965.515__5-5L-240-2929-36
Cleveland6470.478511½5-5W-233-3331-37
Detroit6074.448915½3-7W-129-4031-34
Chicago5381.3961622½4-6W-128-3725-44
Kansas City4194.30428½351-9L-623-4318-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7657.571__8-2W-139-2937-28
Houston7758.570_+17-3W-535-3142-27
Texas7558.5641_3-7L-142-2433-34
Los Angeles6470.47812½11½3-7W-132-3332-37
Oakland3995.29137½36½5-5L-120-4519-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8845.662__8-2W-444-2244-23
Philadelphia7459.55614+4½7-3L-141-2633-33
Miami6767.50021½33-7W-138-3129-36
Washington6273.459275-5L-229-3733-36
New York6173.45527½93-7W-133-3228-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7459.556__8-2L-238-2736-32
Chicago7162.5343+1½7-3W-237-3134-31
Cincinnati6966.51165-5W-131-3438-32
Pittsburgh6173.45513½96-4W-332-3629-37
St. Louis5876.43316½124-6W-230-3828-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8350.624__7-3L-146-2237-28
San Francisco7064.52213½_5-5W-138-3132-33
Arizona6965.51514½16-4L-335-3234-33
San Diego6273.459223-7L-335-3427-39
Colorado4984.3683420½1-9L-328-3621-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

