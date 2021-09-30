All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|52-29
|46-31
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|8
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-33
|45-35
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|49-32
|40-37
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|10
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|44-32
|44-38
|Baltimore
|51
|107
|.323
|47
|38
|4-6
|L-1
|26-54
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|51-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|77
|81
|.487
|13½
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|40-41
|37-40
|Detroit
|75
|83
|.475
|15½
|14
|5-5
|L-4
|42-39
|33-44
|Kansas City
|73
|85
|.462
|17½
|16
|6-4
|W-2
|38-39
|35-46
|Minnesota
|71
|87
|.449
|19½
|18
|6-4
|W-2
|38-42
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|48-29
|44-37
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|3½
|½
|9-1
|W-4
|45-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|7½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|43-38
|42-36
|Los Angeles
|75
|83
|.475
|17
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|40-42
|35-41
|Texas
|58
|100
|.367
|34
|31
|3-7
|L-1
|34-43
|24-57
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|85
|72
|.541
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|39-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|77
|.513
|4½
|7½
|5-5
|L-3
|47-34
|34-43
|New York
|75
|83
|.475
|10½
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|46-34
|29-49
|Miami
|65
|93
|.411
|20½
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|40-38
|25-55
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21
|24
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|30-51
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|50-28
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|6
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|44-34
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|44-37
|38-40
|Chicago
|68
|90
|.430
|26½
|20½
|2-8
|W-1
|39-42
|29-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|35½
|29½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-42
|24-57
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|51-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|54-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|26
|10½
|2-8
|L-5
|45-36
|33-44
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31
|15½
|3-7
|W-2
|48-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|108
|.316
|54
|38½
|2-8
|L-3
|30-48
|20-60
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 10, Washington 5
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.