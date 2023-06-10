All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4719.712__8-1W-730-617-13
Baltimore3924.619+3½5-5W-218-1221-12
New York3728.5695-5L-120-1617-12
Toronto3630.5451117-3L-218-1318-17
Boston3232.5001444-6W-117-1615-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3332.508__5-5W-218-1415-18
Cleveland3033.47626-4W-315-1615-17
Chicago2937.43987-3L-117-1612-21
Detroit2636.41991-9L-814-1512-21
Kansas City1845.2861417½3-7L-49-239-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4022.645__6-3L-221-919-13
Houston3628.5635_4-6L-418-1418-14
Los Angeles3530.5386-4W-519-1316-17
Seattle3032.4841053-7L-217-1513-17
Oakland1550.23126½21½5-5W-37-248-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3924.619__7-3W-619-1420-10
Miami3629.5544+1½8-2W-121-1315-16
Philadelphia3132.49286-4W-618-1013-22
New York3034.46943-7L-715-1215-22
Washington2537.40313½82-8L-512-2113-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh3329.532__7-3W-117-1516-14
Milwaukee3430.531__6-4L-218-1416-16
Cincinnati3035.4624-6W-117-1813-17
Chicago2736.4294-6W-115-1612-20
St. Louis2738.4153-7L-113-1714-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3925.609__8-2W-420-1419-11
Los Angeles3628.5633+24-6L-120-1016-18
San Francisco3231.5085-5L-117-1615-15
San Diego3133.484836-4W-315-1816-15
Colorado2640.3941492-8L-615-1911-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Arizona 11, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

