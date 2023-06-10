All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|47
|19
|.712
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-7
|30-6
|17-13
|Baltimore
|39
|24
|.619
|6½
|+3½
|5-5
|W-2
|18-12
|21-12
|New York
|37
|28
|.569
|9½
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-16
|17-12
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|11
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|18-13
|18-17
|Boston
|32
|32
|.500
|14
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|17-16
|15-16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|.508
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|18-14
|15-18
|Cleveland
|30
|33
|.476
|2
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|15-16
|15-17
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|4½
|8
|7-3
|L-1
|17-16
|12-21
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|5½
|9
|1-9
|L-8
|14-15
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|45
|.286
|14
|17½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-23
|9-22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|40
|22
|.645
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-2
|21-9
|19-13
|Houston
|36
|28
|.563
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|18-14
|18-14
|Los Angeles
|35
|30
|.538
|6½
|1½
|6-4
|W-5
|19-13
|16-17
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|10
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|17-15
|13-17
|Oakland
|15
|50
|.231
|26½
|21½
|5-5
|W-3
|7-24
|8-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|19-14
|20-10
|Miami
|36
|29
|.554
|4
|+1½
|8-2
|W-1
|21-13
|15-16
|Philadelphia
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-6
|18-10
|13-22
|New York
|30
|34
|.469
|9½
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|15-12
|15-22
|Washington
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
|8
|2-8
|L-5
|12-21
|13-16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|33
|29
|.532
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-15
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|18-14
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|30
|35
|.462
|4½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-18
|13-17
|Chicago
|27
|36
|.429
|6½
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-16
|12-20
|St. Louis
|27
|38
|.415
|7½
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|13-17
|14-21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|39
|25
|.609
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|20-14
|19-11
|Los Angeles
|36
|28
|.563
|3
|+2
|4-6
|L-1
|20-10
|16-18
|San Francisco
|32
|31
|.508
|6½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|17-16
|15-15
|San Diego
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|15-18
|16-15
|Colorado
|26
|40
|.394
|14
|9
|2-8
|L-6
|15-19
|11-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 3
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 10, Houston 9, 14 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Saturday's Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Arizona 11, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 14, N.Y. Mets 7
Philadelphia 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday's Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
