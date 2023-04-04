All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay401.000__4-0W-43-01-0
New York31.7501_3-1W-23-10-0
Baltimore22.500212-2W-10-02-2
Boston22.500212-2L-12-20-0
Toronto13.250321-3L-30-01-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota401.000__4-0W-40-04-0
Cleveland41.800½4-1W-40-04-1
Chicago23.4002-3L-10-12-2
Detroit13.250321-3W-10-01-3
Kansas City13.250321-3W-11-30-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles31.750__3-1W-30-03-1
Texas31.750__3-1L-13-10-0
Houston23.4002-3L-22-30-0
Oakland13.250221-3L-31-30-0
Seattle14.2001-4L-41-40-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta31.750__3-1W-10-03-1
New York32.600½3-2L-10-03-2
Washington13.250211-3L-11-30-0
Miami14.2001-4L-31-40-0
Philadelphia04.000320-4L-40-00-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati31.750__3-1W-33-10-0
Milwaukee31.750_+13-1W-31-02-1
Pittsburgh22.5001_2-2W-10-02-2
St. Louis22.5001_2-2L-12-20-0
Chicago13.250211-3L-31-20-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles32.600__3-2W-13-20-0
Arizona33.500½_3-3W-10-03-3
San Diego33.500½_3-3L-13-30-0
San Francisco22.500½_2-2W-10-02-2
Colorado23.4001½2-3L-30-02-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Kansas City 9, Toronto 5

Baltimore 2, Texas 0

Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, ppd.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 11, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 8, San Diego 6

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

