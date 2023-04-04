All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|4
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|3-0
|1-0
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|3-1
|0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|1
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|1
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Toronto
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|L-3
|0-0
|1-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|4-0
|W-4
|0-0
|4-0
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|+½
|4-1
|W-4
|0-0
|4-1
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|1½
|2-3
|L-1
|0-1
|2-2
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|0-0
|1-3
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|1-3
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Houston
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|1½
|2-3
|L-2
|2-3
|0-0
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|2
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|2½
|1-4
|L-4
|1-4
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|0-0
|3-1
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|+½
|3-2
|L-1
|0-0
|3-2
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-1
|1-3
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|1½
|1-4
|L-3
|1-4
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|2
|0-4
|L-4
|0-0
|0-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|3-1
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|+1
|3-1
|W-3
|1-0
|2-1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|_
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|_
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1
|1-3
|L-3
|1-2
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|_
|3-2
|W-1
|3-2
|0-0
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|_
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|San Diego
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|_
|3-3
|L-1
|3-3
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|_
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Colorado
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|½
|2-3
|L-3
|0-0
|2-3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Kansas City 9, Toronto 5
Baltimore 2, Texas 0
Detroit 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 12, Oakland 11, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 11, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 6
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 4
Tuesday's Games
Arizona 8, San Diego 6
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
