AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|61
|26
|.701
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|34-10
|27-16
|Tampa Bay
|47
|40
|.540
|14
|+1½
|6-4
|W-2
|27-17
|20-23
|Boston
|47
|41
|.534
|14½
|+1
|4-6
|L-2
|23-20
|24-21
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|15½
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|26-18
|20-24
|Baltimore
|44
|44
|.500
|17½
|2
|9-1
|W-9
|25-17
|19-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|49
|41
|.544
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|26-19
|23-22
|Cleveland
|43
|43
|.500
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|22-18
|21-25
|Chicago
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-25
|23-20
|Detroit
|37
|52
|.416
|11½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-24
|14-28
|Kansas City
|35
|53
|.398
|13
|11
|6-4
|W-1
|19-27
|16-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|57
|29
|.663
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|27-12
|30-17
|Seattle
|46
|42
|.523
|12
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|24-20
|22-22
|Texas
|40
|45
|.471
|16½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-22
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|38
|50
|.432
|20
|8
|1-9
|L-5
|21-24
|17-26
|Oakland
|30
|59
|.337
|28½
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-31
|19-28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|28-15
|27-19
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|2½
|+5
|7-3
|L-1
|31-20
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|8½
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|24-21
|22-21
|Miami
|41
|45
|.477
|12½
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|20-19
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|59
|.337
|25
|17½
|1-9
|L-5
|14-32
|16-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|21-19
|28-21
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|27-18
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|10½
|9
|6-4
|W-4
|20-23
|18-27
|Chicago
|34
|53
|.391
|14
|12½
|3-7
|L-5
|17-28
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|33
|54
|.379
|15
|13½
|7-3
|W-5
|18-28
|15-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|30-13
|26-17
|San Diego
|50
|39
|.562
|7½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-20
|27-19
|San Francisco
|45
|42
|.517
|11½
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|23-21
|22-21
|Colorado
|39
|49
|.443
|18
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|24-22
|15-27
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|18½
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-26
|17-24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
