All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6126.701__5-5L-334-1027-16
Tampa Bay4740.54014+1½6-4W-227-1720-23
Boston4741.53414½+14-6L-223-2024-21
Toronto4642.52315½_2-8W-126-1820-24
Baltimore4444.50017½29-1W-925-1719-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4941.544__5-5W-126-1923-22
Cleveland4343.500423-7L-122-1821-25
Chicago4245.4834-6W-119-2523-20
Detroit3752.41611½5-5L-123-2414-28
Kansas City3553.39813116-4W-119-2716-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5729.663__8-2W-227-1230-17
Seattle4642.52312_9-1W-924-2022-22
Texas4045.47116½4-6L-120-2220-23
Los Angeles3850.4322081-9L-521-2417-26
Oakland3059.33728½16½4-6W-111-3119-28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5534.618__6-4W-128-1527-19
Atlanta5337.589+57-3L-131-2022-17
Philadelphia4642.52315-5L-324-2122-21
Miami4145.47712½55-5L-220-1921-26
Washington3059.3372517½1-9L-514-3216-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4940.551__4-6L-121-1928-21
St. Louis4842.533_4-6W-327-1821-24
Pittsburgh3850.43210½96-4W-420-2318-27
Chicago3453.3911412½3-7L-517-2817-25
Cincinnati3354.3791513½7-3W-518-2815-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5630.651__8-2L-130-1326-17
San Diego5039.562+2½4-6L-123-2027-19
San Francisco4542.51711½5-5W-223-2122-21
Colorado3949.4431885-5W-124-2215-27
Arizona3950.43818½4-6L-222-2617-24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

