All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|63
|41
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|31-21
|32-20
|Tampa Bay
|63
|44
|.589
|1½
|+3
|3-7
|L-1
|37-19
|26-25
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|29-20
|30-26
|Boston
|56
|48
|.538
|7
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|30-23
|26-25
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|32-24
|23-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|54
|52
|.509
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|30-24
|24-28
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|.495
|1½
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|28-24
|24-29
|Detroit
|47
|58
|.448
|6½
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|22-30
|25-28
|Chicago
|43
|63
|.406
|11
|16½
|3-7
|W-2
|23-28
|20-35
|Kansas City
|31
|75
|.292
|23
|28½
|3-7
|W-2
|17-36
|14-39
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|60
|45
|.571
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|34-20
|26-25
|Houston
|59
|46
|.562
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-24
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|54
|51
|.514
|6
|5
|7-3
|L-2
|29-23
|25-28
|Seattle
|53
|51
|.510
|6½
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-25
|24-26
|Oakland
|30
|76
|.283
|30½
|29½
|5-5
|W-2
|15-39
|15-37
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|66
|36
|.647
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|34-19
|32-17
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|11
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|28-20
|28-28
|Miami
|56
|49
|.533
|11½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|32-21
|24-28
|New York
|49
|55
|.471
|18
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|25-23
|24-32
|Washington
|44
|61
|.419
|23½
|12½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-33
|24-28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|29-24
|28-24
|Cincinnati
|57
|49
|.538
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|28-26
|29-23
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|3½
|3
|9-1
|W-8
|27-26
|26-25
|Pittsburgh
|46
|58
|.442
|10½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|24-27
|22-31
|St. Louis
|46
|60
|.434
|11½
|11
|3-7
|L-3
|22-29
|24-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|59
|44
|.573
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|31-19
|28-25
|San Francisco
|57
|48
|.543
|3
|+½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-23
|28-25
|Arizona
|56
|49
|.533
|4
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-27
|28-22
|San Diego
|51
|54
|.486
|9
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-25
|23-29
|Colorado
|40
|64
|.385
|19½
|16
|4-6
|L-4
|23-28
|17-36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
