AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6341.606__6-4L-131-2132-20
Tampa Bay6344.589+33-7L-137-1926-25
Toronto5946.562_6-4W-329-2030-26
Boston5648.53876-4L-130-2326-25
New York5549.52985-5W-132-2423-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5452.509__5-5L-430-2424-28
Cleveland5253.49575-5L-228-2424-29
Detroit4758.448124-6W-122-3025-28
Chicago4363.4061116½3-7W-223-2820-35
Kansas City3175.2922328½3-7W-217-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6045.571__4-6L-234-2026-25
Houston5946.5621_7-3W-128-2431-22
Los Angeles5451.514657-3L-229-2325-28
Seattle5351.5106-4L-129-2524-26
Oakland3076.28330½29½5-5W-215-3915-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6636.647__5-5W-234-1932-17
Philadelphia5648.53811_4-6L-128-2028-28
Miami5649.53311½½3-7L-132-2124-28
New York4955.4711875-5L-125-2324-32
Washington4461.41923½12½6-4W-120-3324-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5748.543__5-5L-229-2428-24
Cincinnati5749.538½_7-3L-128-2629-23
Chicago5351.51039-1W-827-2626-25
Pittsburgh4658.44210½105-5W-124-2722-31
St. Louis4660.43411½113-7L-322-2924-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5944.573__5-5W-131-1928-25
San Francisco5748.54333-7W-129-2328-25
Arizona5649.5334½3-7W-128-2728-22
San Diego5154.48696-4W-228-2523-29
Colorado4064.38519½164-6L-423-2817-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

