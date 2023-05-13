All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3011.732__5-5L-219-311-8
Baltimore2513.658+3½6-4W-312-513-8
Toronto2216.5794-6W-110-312-13
Boston2217.5647_7-3L-113-89-9
New York2318.5617_7-3W-216-97-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2118.538__4-6L-112-89-10
Cleveland1721.4474-6L-27-1210-9
Detroit1721.4476-4L-28-99-12
Chicago1327.3254-6L-36-117-16
Kansas City1228.30010½5-5L-16-176-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2315.605__6-4L-112-611-9
Los Angeles2118.53816-4W-110-911-9
Houston2018.52635-5W-38-1112-7
Seattle2019.51327-3W-210-1210-7
Oakland931.2251513½3-7W-14-165-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2513.658__6-4L-210-915-4
Philadelphia1919.5006_4-6W-411-78-12
New York1920.487½3-7W-17-812-12
Miami1921.475713-7L-210-119-10
Washington1622.421936-4L-16-1310-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2117.553__3-7W-111-810-9
Pittsburgh2118.538½+1½1-9L-310-911-9
Chicago1919.5002_4-6W-211-118-8
Cincinnati1821.4626-4W-312-96-12
St. Louis1425.3594-6W-16-138-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2415.615__8-2W-313-611-9
Arizona2118.5383+1½5-5W-112-109-8
San Diego1920.4875½4-6L-310-119-9
San Francisco1721.44726-4L-110-107-11
Colorado1623.41087-3L-17-109-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Seattle 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Oakland 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

